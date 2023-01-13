Easy Tricks to Accelerate Metabolism after Turning 50 Years Old

When we turn 50 years old, our metabolism slows down at a dizzying rate. However, we can avoid it by following some very simple guidelines. As the years go by, the more difficult it is to lose weight. This occurs for several reasons; one of the most important is the slowdown in metabolism, which is accentuated more, in the case of women, due to menopause.

But the fact that it is difficult does not mean that it is impossible and, by following some very simple guidelines, it is possible to lose weight beyond the age of 50. That is how it is; obviously, consuming fewer calories than you expend is one way. But it is not the only one. Accelerating our metabolism is perhaps the easiest way to stay healthy and with fewer kilos in this complicated stage of our lives, but how to achieve it?

The energy expenditure of each person at rest, which is known as basal metabolic rate, gradually decreases with age. However, we can increase it a bit by following very easy tricks, such as drinking cold water, standing instead of sitting, or eating certain foods. We are going to give you some very simple tricks that you can easily adopt in your daily life to speed up your metabolism and consume calories.

Perform physical exercise

This recommendation is obvious; we already know that physical exercise should always be part of our lives, but with the arrival of menopause it is important not to get carried away by laziness. At a minimum, we should do 150 minutes of exercise a week, something essential to increase our basal metabolic rate.

In addition to aerobic exercises, such as brisk walking or running, it is essential to introduce muscle toning exercises, since these multiply the speed with which the body consumes calories. But do not despise exercises as easy as going up and down the stairs instead of using the elevator or going to work or shopping by car instead of taking the car, because it results in an active and healthy life that will get your metabolism activated.

Loving kind mature wife comforting gently touching face of elder man helping with health problem, understanding middle aged spouse talking consoling older husband give hope empathy support concept

Control what you eat

Here we are not referring to restrictive diets, which can be counterproductive for you since the dreaded rebound effect would appear; what it is about is that you consume some foods and drinks that can speed up your metabolism. A green tea after eating, dressing your meals with cayenne, or consuming foods rich in phytoestrogens, such as soybeans and alfalfa, can help balance your hormones.

But it is not only the above; you should worry more than ever about drinking 2 liters of water a day (cold water and on an empty stomach in the morning is ideal), avoiding trans fats, sugars and white flours and consuming lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, cereals and calcium.

Do not skip breakfast

Dedicating time to a quality breakfast can help you speed up your metabolism. But be careful… When we say quality, it means staying away from foods such as buns or chocolate. And what does a good breakfast have to bring to speed up the metabolism?

Well, you should drink dairy, either in the form of yogurt or milk. If you take it with coffee, try to avoid sugar and get used to the taste of coffee without sweeteners, or choose healthier ones.

You also have to consume whole grains, with your bowl of milk or in the form of whole grain toast. Try eating them with a little oil, with grated tomato or with hummus. And do not forget the fruit either, preferably whole and with its skin, since if you consume it in the form of juice you lose all the fiber and you get extra sugar.

Sleeping well

With the arrival of menopause, insomnia can also appear, but it is important to try to have a correct sleep routine. Forget about electronic devices at least an hour before going to sleep, start to slow down to get to bed in an optimal state to rest and do not spend more time watching your favorite television series or gossiping on the social media of the others on your mobile phone. Believe it or not, all of this affects sleep and getting little sleep slows down your metabolism.