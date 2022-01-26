More
    Do You Prefer the Jungle or the Beach?Travel to Costa Rica and Experience Both

    The best of both worlds

    Costa Rica is a natural paradise like no other on the planet. Whether you like exploring the jungle or enjoying a pristine beach, sailing down a river or swimming in the sea, this is the place for you. We put together this guide to the best jungles and beaches in Costa Rica that proves that you can use a vacation to experience each side of the country or, better yet, both!

    Beaches of Costa Rica, from the Pacific to the Caribbean:

    Manuel Antonio

    The Fauna In Costa Rican National Parks Has Re-adapted To Their Natural Way Of Life

    This is the place to experience the beauty of the Costa Rican Pacific. The surrounding jungle, populated by monkeys and sloths, is the perfect setting to take you to that place of tranquility and communion with nature.

    Mal Pais

    A place “off the radar” for most tourism. It is one of the favorite destinations for surfers in Costa Rica and, although it does not have much infrastructure or services, it is the ideal place to relax for a couple of days and enjoy the beach.

    Cahuita

    This national park is one of the most popular destinations in the Costa Rican Caribbean, partly because of its spectacular natural beauty and partly because of its fascinating Afro-Caribbean culture, with strong Jamaican roots.

    Jungle in Costa Rica, a vital adventure:

    Monteverde

    Imagine a town spread out over acres of pristine jungle. You can get from one handful of buildings to another by traversing paths or on zip-line circuits. If you like birds, in this place you will see the most exotic of your life.

    Pacuare River

    Hiking, rapids, zip lines and kayaking await you in this ecotourism paradise in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle. This destination is especially attractive for those who are looking for adventure and strong emotions.

    Poas Volcano

    A national park that offers some of the most spectacular landscapes of the Costa Rican jungle. It has three craters, of which two are still active. Laguna Botos, surrounded by cloud forest, is the main attraction.

    The jungles and beaches of Costa Rica are waiting for you!

    Resonance Costa Rica

