The Best Beaches in Costa Rica that are Waiting for You

Costa Rica is a country between 2 oceans, where you can find some of the best beaches in the world. You do not have to be a beach lover to fall in love with Costa Rica, but considering that Costa Rica has almost 300 beaches along its shores, of course that helps. People from all over the world come during the dry season (from November to April) to visit and enjoy surfing, nature and the sun in this tropical country in Central America.

So, do you already know where to nail the umbrella? Here we leave you a list with the best beaches in Costa Rica, especially those that you cannot miss:

Santa Teresa Beach, Puntarenas

Despite the increase in tourism in Costa Rica and especially in the Nicoya Peninsula, Santa Teresa beach continues to have that rural and simple character. Here you can still find the “ticos” (that’s how the locals are called) casting the trawl on the beach and setting up bonfires to roast the catch of the day to sell to hungry tourists.

The constant wind from this beach makes Santa Teresa one of the best beaches in Costa Rica for surfing. And if the waves are too rough for you, we suggest another “wild” activity. Feel like Tarzan and wander through the jungle that surrounds the beach, going from vine to vine.

Naranjo Beach, Guanacaste

You will not find a beach with whiter sand than this one you are seeing: Naranjo beach, or also known as the pearl of the Gulf of Papagayo. Located in the northwest of the Guanacaste province, near the city of Liberia, this hidden beach is the ideal place if you want to escape from mundane life and reconnect with Mother Earth.

And just behind the beach, the attractive Santa Rosa National Park awaits you. Created in 1791, it is the oldest protected natural area in the country. Here you can discover this unique ecosystem in the north of Costa Rica and also the abundant tropical flora, birds and sloths that inhabit this park… And there is still more! As there are no hotels in sight, if you want to come and discover all these wonders, you will have to put your tent in one of the camping areas that the park has.

Manuel Antonio National Park, Puntarenas

One of the smallest, but at the same time, most beautiful protected areas in Costa Rica, which not only has one beach, but four: Espadilla Sur, Manuel Antonio, Escondido, and Playita.

The park is located just a few hours from the San José airport and is one of the most important tourist areas in Costa Rica. Visits to the park are limited: only 600 people can enter on business days and 800 on holidays. Thanks to this, wildlife, which includes iguanas, sloths and endangered squirrel monkeys, can live in relative isolation.

In addition, the beaches can also rest from the crowd. One more tip: at night, take the 7-kilometer quad tour along the north coast and visit the noisy town of Quepos, where you will find the best beach bars and restaurants in Costa Rica.

Avellana Beach, Guanacaste

The important thing about this beach is not the 6-meter waves, but the legend of a 400-kilo sow named Lola. This little pig was once the star of this beautiful beach in Guanacaste, and you can find her resting next to the Lola’s port, walking around the surf school or swimming among the crystal clear waters of Avellana beach.

Although the real Lola has already died, now there is always a pig queen who replaces her and gives an eccentric touch to the Avellana beach, but yes, the animal helps to create a fun and warm atmosphere.

In short, it is the best beach with the friendliest people in Costa Rica. Join the surfers, the foreigners who have ended up living here and the tourists who are passing through and looking for the sun, which always shines in this area of ​​the Costa Dorada.

Catalina Islands

Just 30 minutes by boat from Flamingo, the 20 islands that make up the Catalina Islands archipelago are more than just beautiful beaches. The gentle waves that bathe the coasts of the islands are ideal for diving. People come here to dive in and discover what the crystal blue waters of the ocean hide.

In this marine fauna that inhabits the coral reef, you will be able to find everything: barracudas, colorful fish, huge giant mantas and tiger sharks. And if you return to the surface, in the Catalina Islands you will be able to enjoy unspoiled sandy beaches and stone beaches ideal for hiking. And don’t miss out on the hundreds of sea turtles that visit the shores to lay their eggs.

Puerto Viejo, Limón

Where can you relax on the beach in the morning, visit the chocolate plantations at noon, explore the wildlife in the afternoon, take a horseback ride as the sun goes down, and go spinning in flip-flops at night? You can only do all this in one place: in Puerto Viejo. In the eastern part of Costa Rica it rains much more, so the vegetation is very lush. You can see for yourself in the Cahuita and Manzanillo National Parks that border the coastline.

And of course, the beaches are white sand and warm waters, the six meter waves, perfect for surfing, but the best of Puerto Viejo are the locals. The inhabitants are Afro-Caribbean, Indians, Ticos and the indigenous Bribri. They all live in harmony and share a love for this land that is their home.