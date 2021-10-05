More
    Most Relevant Findings of Worker Generations in Post-Covid19 Lifestyle

    Most employees want a better balance between family and work

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Covid-19 started as a health crisis and is evolving into an economic and social crisis that is dramatically and dramatically transforming the workforce. The world of work has evolved in unimaginable ways and people have changed their way of thinking, sensitized to the global impact generated by the pandemic.

    Aspects such as the need to maintain employment, and the concern of losing current labor flexibility are some of the priority issues for workers worldwide. “The health crisis caused countless job losses. According to an analysis carried out by ASIES, when comparing 2020 with 2019, 60,939 jobs were lost and 17,400 stopped being generated. This transformed the way of thinking of the workers where keeping their jobs became the priority”, added Andrés Soto, Guatemala manager for ManpowerGroup.

    The representative of the firm comments that, in relation to flexible work, people fear that companies will return to the previous way of working, since over the months they have learned to work with a focus on results and this allows them to carry out their work activities at times and times that work best for them. Although he also points out that 8 out of 10 employees want a better balance between family and work, one reason why they would like to go 2 to 3 days a week to the office. There are different ways of assimilating job changes and these are very marked when analyzing generational characteristics.

    The ManpowerGroup firm asked more than 8,000 people in 8 countries about the future of workers and among the most relevant findings are the following:

    Boomers. Eager to return, prefers to collaborate in person, values the space between work and home.

    Millennials. It is the least positive generation, especially those who are parents. They want to be sure that sick workers will stay home, most avoid the daily commute, and are the least willing to lose the flexibility they have gained.

    Gen X. They are more likely to be relieved, less likely to be nervous or concerned about their health. They are eager to get back to the office to collaborate and focus.

    Gen Z. More positive, want more space, willing to catch up with colleagues, more open to learning and networking to move up and earn more.

    “Now more than ever, leaders and human resources areas must offer well-being for their collaborators, contribute in the search for balance between family and work, as well as carry out activities that allow employees to link and connect with the company, generating feelings of belonging to the culture of the organization”, concluded Soto.

    As lockdown is lifted and restrictions ease, workers want to feel confident that health, safety, and well-being are a priority when returning to the workplace. Trust and transparency have never been more important, and the best employers know they need data and insight to build trust. So surveys, feedback channels, consultations, and communication are quite essential

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Best Beaches in Costa Rica that are Waiting for You
