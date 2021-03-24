Discover Wonders of Costa Rica with the Tourist-Cultural Guides

With the support of six tourist-cultural guides, the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) invite national and foreign travelers to enjoy the Easter Holidays 2021, discovering the cultural and natural wonders of Costa Rica.

The guides focus on the Tamarindo-Nicoya-Santa Cruz tourist offer; Golfito-Puerto Jiménez; Sarapiquí; Turrialba-Jiménez; Los Santos and Monteverde, where the traveler will find valuable information on architectural historical heritage, gastronomy, community cultural tourism, handicrafts, cultural agenda, among many options offered by these regions.

“10 things that every tourist must do and see”, “What you must try in …”

Dedicated to the gastronomy of each region, and recommendations for the traveler are some of the sections of the guides, along with a tourist and cultural map of each zone; information on hotels, restaurants and travel agencies; tourist guides certified by the ICT; historical legacy; access routes and a section with details of crafts. It also includes the history of each place, cultural activities, protected areas, rural community tourism, a service directory, information on roads and airports, and bird watching tourism.

Promoting economic reactivation

Sylvie Durán Salvatierra, Minister of Culture and Youth, indicated that “Holy Week days off are an opportunity to promote economic reactivation in the country’s tourist areas, bringing us closer to our cultural wealth. Our manifestations and cultural spaces, as well as our surroundings, parks and environmental projects, are a window of experiences, knowledge and enjoyment this time in the face of our cultural diversity and the shared history of origins, roots and experiences”.

“All this is part of our intangible heritage, that diverse nature of Costa Rica and their territorial identities. We invite you to be curious and plan your visit to the regions of the country, connecting with the cultural richness, of our communities, its people and stories”, concluded Durán.

For his part, Gustavo Segura Sancho, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, said that “with these guides it is more attractive to travel and rediscover the natural charms, historical details and cultural manifestations, in addition to all the activities available to tourists in these beautiful regions”.

Tour this Easter

“I want to invite everybody go touring this Easter, making the most of everything that our beautiful country offers, respecting the protocols for the prevention of COVID contagion and supporting local businesses, especially, certified guides, tourist transport and businesses of rural nature- community. Let’s rediscover Costa Rica. Let’s enjoy the homeland”, concluded the Minister.

Consult the guides at: www.vamosaturistear.com/GuiasTuristicasCulturales/