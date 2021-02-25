More
    Tico Health Minister States that 5 Factors Have Influenced in the Steady Decline of COVID-19 Cases in the Country

    Costa Rica has added its seventh consecutive week with a decrease in cases of COVID-19.

    By TCRN STAFF
    Between this past Saturday and Monday, 996 new cases were reported, said Daniel Salas, Tico Minister of Health. There were 239 new cases on Saturday and 208 new cases on Sunday, figures that had not been this low seen since June 2020, with the exception of February 15, the day on which 182 new cases were registered.
    Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, explained the factors that could be affecting the decrease in cases in the country:
    1)Compliance with protocols:
    Salas explained that based on field visits made by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), compliance with protocols is demonstrated in most businesses and the population. Previously, the CNE reported that between 60% and 65% of people comply with social distancing compared to 74% who use a mask.
    2)Exposure to the virus:
    The second factor has to do with the fact that there are fewer susceptible people exposed to the virus because “many people” have already had contact with SARS-CoV-2 although they did not find out because they were asymptomatic. “Possibly more than 30% of people are no longer susceptible because they already had contact with viruses,” declared the Minister.

    3)Dry season:
    Costa Rica is in the dry season, which is hotter, and causes people to opt for more ventilated places. Therefore, there is less exposure to the virus from being in open places.
    4)Vitamin D:
    Salas explained that due to the dry season, the population is more exposed to the sun and thus activates vitamin D. This vitamin, in turn, protects the respiratory tract, one of the most affected when the virus enter the body
    5)Face masks:
    Salas considered that the use of the mask is basically the most important of the options to decipher why the fall in cases in the country is due. “The mask is responsible for not occurring a large number of cases,” he said. Despite this, the country will continue with community transmission, which complicates 100% traceability, Salas concluded.

