“Parque La Libertad” Offers Free Courses to Young Ticos With Disabilities

Virtual courses of inclusive performing arts, body expression, hydroponics, bonsai, yoga, neuro training, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop, is the offer of Parque La Libertad for young people with disabilities. On this occasion, the Park joined with the Council of the Young Person (CP) to develop the “Moving with Freedom Program”, which includes the courses.

Sustainability to inclusive cultural spaces



“The psychosocial benefits evidenced in the first year of the project execution, generated a precedent in our country and evidenced the responsibility of giving sustainability to inclusive cultural spaces,” commented Marcia Romero, pedagogical advisor of the project. According to the institution, the courses are free and are aimed at young people with disabilities who are between 12 and 35 years of age.

Those interested in participating in any of the workshops can register before February 26 via WhatsApp at the number 8376-9848, from 8:00 a.m. at 11:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 4:00 p.m.