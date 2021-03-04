More
    Audiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy

    Stories of ancient culinary recipes are told by people who have highlighted dishes in different parts of the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    Entertainment

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “Bicentennial: 200 Years of Independent Cuisine” is the name of the new audiovisual series that shows the cultural legacy of Costa Rican gastronomy. Through 12 episodes the production of the Ministry of Culture and Youth in alliance with Auto Mercado, promises to root very relevant products of the national cuisine.

    The stories of the ancient culinary recipes, such as the wedding cake, casseroles and pejibaye ice creams, are told by people who have highlighted these dishes in different parts of the country.

    “It is a creative proposal that invites the population to put into practice the traditional recipes that we have inherited from our ancestors and that are still alive in the hands of the bearers of our culinary traditions,” said Sylvie Durán, Minister of Culture and Youth.

    Project is based on research from the Cultural Heritage Center


    This production is part of the project Traditional Costa Rican Cuisine in the Bicentennial, which took as a reference an investigation prepared by the Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage reflected in the digital book: “Kitchens of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica: From the 20th century to the 21st century”.

    For Durán, these traditions “are an expression of what distinguishes our regions and territories. They invite us to connect with the flavors of our childhood dishes”. The first chapter of the series lasts approximately 10 minutes and premiered last Saturday on the networks of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Auto Mercado and other allies such as Country Brand.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
