March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities aimed at the protection of forests, considered the lungs of the planet. “Forests and livelihoods: sustaining people and preserving the planet”, is the theme of this “World Wildlife Day”, which takes place every March 3rd.

On this occasion, the United Nations (UN) encourages citizens to disseminate materials on social networks about endangered species of flora and fauna. They also call for the sharing on experiences of indigenous communities, whose subsistence is based on what forests and wild ecosystems offer.

Clear and present danger of extinction



According to the 2019 Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, approximately one million animal and plant species currently live in Danger of extinction. The cause has to do fundamentally with a human action that has affected around 75% of the earth’s surface.

Activities such as excessive deforestation and desertification add important challenges to the sustainable development of societies, to food security and people’s quality of life. Hence, goal 15 of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDG) proposes to halt the loss of biodiversity, and dates like today deserve maximum attention, governmental and citizen.

Transmission of Zoonotic diseases



The health of natural ecosystems also impacts on the appearance of zoonotic diseases, which are transmitted from animals to humans. With the frequent invasion of wild spaces, the risk increases that the pathogens of such an environment cause a dangerous scenario for societies.

Instituted by the UN Assembly in December 2013, “World Wildlife Day” draws attention on the intrinsic value of wild flora and fauna and their various contributions, as well as concern for environmental crimes such as trafficking in species that threaten the planet’s biodiversity.