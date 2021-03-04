More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    Forests are essential for the subsistence of humanity

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Audiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy

    "Bicentennial: 200 Years of Independent Cuisine" is the name of the new audiovisual series that shows the cultural legacy...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Daniel Oduber Airport is the Best in Latin America and the Caribbean

    The International Airport Council (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive time to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, in Guanacaste,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities aimed at the protection of forests, considered the lungs of the planet. “Forests and livelihoods: sustaining people and preserving the planet”, is the theme of this “World Wildlife Day”, which takes place every March 3rd.

    On this occasion, the United Nations (UN) encourages citizens to disseminate materials on social networks about endangered species of flora and fauna. They also call for the sharing on experiences of indigenous communities, whose subsistence is based on what forests and wild ecosystems offer.

    Clear and present danger of extinction


    According to the 2019 Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, approximately one million animal and plant species currently live in Danger of extinction. The cause has to do fundamentally with a human action that has affected around 75% of the earth’s surface.

    Activities such as excessive deforestation and desertification add important challenges to the sustainable development of societies, to food security and people’s quality of life. Hence, goal 15 of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDG) proposes to halt the loss of biodiversity, and dates like today deserve maximum attention, governmental and citizen.

    Transmission of Zoonotic diseases


    The health of natural ecosystems also impacts on the appearance of zoonotic diseases, which are transmitted from animals to humans. With the frequent invasion of wild spaces, the risk increases that the pathogens of such an environment cause a dangerous scenario for societies.

    Instituted by the UN Assembly in December 2013, “World Wildlife Day” draws attention on the intrinsic value of wild flora and fauna and their various contributions, as well as concern for environmental crimes such as trafficking in species that threaten the planet’s biodiversity.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleAudiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Presents Commemoration for the Bicentennial of its Independence

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    The government of Costa Rica presented the program to commemorate the “bicentennial of its independence” and unveiled the restored Act of Independence, which was...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Proposes World Happiness Day In Order to Visit the Happiest Country in Latin America

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    The country of the 'Pura Vida', Costa Rica, proposes to foreign tourists that they visit the happiest country in Latin America and the fifteenth...
    Read more

    2021: “International Year of Fruits and Vegetables”

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Due to their importance for human nutrition, food security and health, fruits and vegetables will focus global attention in 2021, in a context of...
    Read more

    Fiestas de Palmares will be suspended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    Palmares is a small town that is located in the extreme southwest of the province of Alajuela, Costa Rica. It is also the name...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years