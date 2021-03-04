More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Daniel Oduber Airport is the Best in Latin America and the Caribbean

    The International Airport Council awarded the distinction for its customer service

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Audiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy

    "Bicentennial: 200 Years of Independent Cuisine" is the name of the new audiovisual series that shows the cultural legacy...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Daniel Oduber Airport is the Best in Latin America and the Caribbean

    The International Airport Council (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive time to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, in Guanacaste,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The International Airport Council (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive time to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, in Guanacaste, the award for Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean in customer service.

    ACI also awarded it with: “Best Hygiene Measures in the Region”, which highlights the work it does in terms of health and safety protocols, as well as for complying with the “Let’s protect ourselves” campaign.

    “The Airport Service Quality Awards (ASQ) are the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world, and recognize excellence in customer experience,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of ACI World.

    To award the awards, ACI relies on surveys conducted directly with airport passengers. In the case of the Guanacaste Airport, aspects such as courtesy, help and efficiency of the check-in staff and the short waiting time for security controls stood out.

    The best quality service


    “We have an airport community committed to their work, who provide quality service, hospitality and courtesy to guarantee a unique experience to our visitors. We are honored because we are already international benchmarks, ”said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, concessionaire of the airport’s passenger terminal.

    Last month, this same airport obtained the international recognition called “The voice of the passenger”, which made it the only airport terminal in Central America to receive this recognition.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Assumes Regional Coordination of Marine Protection
    Next articleAudiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    March 3rd: “World Wildlife Day”, A Date for Global Reflection

    A day of global reflection for the care of wildlife takes place today in the world, with digital activities...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Future of Tourism: Smart, Digital and Sustainable

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Tourism has experienced numerous crises throughout history, although none compared to the current one, which is becoming increasingly long and complicated. This prompts professionals...
    Read more

    “Calzón de Pobre” Beach,A Great Tico Paradise That You Must Get to Know

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    The beach is ideal for swimming. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for snorkeling and on the white sand you can enjoy an excellent and pleasant sunbathing day
    Read more

    Take Me To The Beach! 5 Great Cocktails You Need to Try in Costa Rica

    Travel GUEST WRITER -
    So whether you’re just daydreaming or the trip is so close you can taste it, here are six of the best beach cocktails you simply have to try when you’re in Costa Rica.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Leads Tourism Promotion for the Bicentennial of Central America

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Ministers of Tourism, together with authorities from the private tourism sector of Central America and the Dominican Republic, held the LXII Ordinary Meeting of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years