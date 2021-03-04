Daniel Oduber Airport is the Best in Latin America and the Caribbean

The International Airport Council (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive time to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, in Guanacaste, the award for Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean in customer service.

ACI also awarded it with: “Best Hygiene Measures in the Region”, which highlights the work it does in terms of health and safety protocols, as well as for complying with the “Let’s protect ourselves” campaign.

“The Airport Service Quality Awards (ASQ) are the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world, and recognize excellence in customer experience,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of ACI World.

To award the awards, ACI relies on surveys conducted directly with airport passengers. In the case of the Guanacaste Airport, aspects such as courtesy, help and efficiency of the check-in staff and the short waiting time for security controls stood out.

The best quality service



“We have an airport community committed to their work, who provide quality service, hospitality and courtesy to guarantee a unique experience to our visitors. We are honored because we are already international benchmarks, ”said César Jaramillo, General Manager of CORIPORT, concessionaire of the airport’s passenger terminal.

Last month, this same airport obtained the international recognition called “The voice of the passenger”, which made it the only airport terminal in Central America to receive this recognition.