Museums of San José open their doors to the public

The current stage of gradual opening in the country, as part of the measures to address the health crisis caused by the Pandemic, allows Costa Ricans to visit some museums of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in the center of San José; of course with adherence to health protocols, maintaining social bubbles and wearing masks in closed spaces.

The Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, located in the National Center of Culture (CENAC), is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. It currently offers the exhibition “This Way“, by the Costa Rican artists, Rossella Matamoros, Javier Calvo, and Lucía Howell; Furthermore, next Tuesday, September 15th, the exhibition “The first 100 days”, by the illustrator Ariel Arburola, opens. Admission is free.

The National Museum of Costa Rica is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m .; Sundays, 9 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. Currently, it offers the exhibitions: Pre-Columbian Room, History of Costa Rica, “Orchids, paintings by Emil Span” and “Soft Barriers”, by Federico Herrero. Free entrance.

Finally, located in Barrio Escalante, the Calderón Guardia Museum opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Currently exhibits the historical rooms in which the Social Reforms of Costa Rica are reviewed; also, the next artistic montage is being worked on that the public will soon be able to enjoy. Admission is free.

Films

The “Cinetico Clásico” series, which premiered on Friday, September 11th, on Costa Rica Televisión (Channel 13). The “Cinetico Clásico” cycle is carried out through an alliance between Sinart and the Cinema Center. It is a joint effort to recognize the legacy of the pioneers of Costa Rican audiovisual production and the value of the audiovisual memory of Costa Rica. The sample brings together 34 national audiovisual works of different genres, representative of the first six decades of audiovisual production in the country.

The audiovisuals will be broadcast every Friday, at 9 p.m., from September 11th, 2020, and until Friday, January 1, 2021, on Channel 13. To know the details of the audiovisuals that will be presented on each date, you can enter: https://tinyurl.com/y3ww2mh4

Bands musicalize our Independence celebration

A total of 182 musicians from the Directorate of Bands, an institution from the Ministry of Culture and Youth, will unite their talent in the Month of Independence, through virtual nationalistic concerts.

The presentations, which will be held on September 14th and 15th to celebrate and keep alive the memory of the country’s Independence, will be offered through virtual platforms, in compliance with current restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The public will be able to enjoy these musical presentations broadcast on the social networks of the Directorate of Bands, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, and the Presidential House.

On Monday, September 14th, 2020, at 6 p.m., the National Anthem of Costa Rica will be played, arranged by Benjamín Gutiérrez, as well as the “Patriótica Costarricense”, arranged by Víctor Hugo Berrocal. Transmission on Facebook Directorate of Bands Costa Rica.

On Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, at 9 a.m., the National Anthem of Costa Rica will be again presented, arranged by Benjamín Gutiérrez; The “Patriótica Costarricense”, arranged by Víctor Hugo Berrocal. Transmission on Facebook Directorate of Bands Costa Rica.

Liberty Park Lantern Day celebration

Virtual family celebration on the occasion of the 199th anniversary of our Independence. On the 14th, at 6 p.m., through Facebook Parque La Libertad.