26 Countries have Already Registered in EXPOTUR Costa Rica 2020

More than 100 international tourism organizations will participate in EXPOTUR 2020, the first virtual tourism fair to be held in Costa Rica as a means of economic reactivation for the tourism sector to counter the effects caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The United States heads the list of countries that have already decided to participate in EXPOTUR, but also from America will be Canada and Mexico, which are relevant markets for Costa Rica. From Europe, there are already participants confirmed from Germany, Switzerland, Holland, France, Spain, England, and Italy.

The fair will take place from November 16th to 21th and through an innovative technological tool, it will present the country to international tour operators as a complete package, where the visitor can find not only the wonders that natural diversity offers but also tourism packages related to business, cultural offer, traditions, adventure, wellness tourism, sun and beach, all within a framework of sustainability, which gives competitiveness to the national tourism sector.

“Costa Rica is a consolidated destination worldwide, known for its natural wealth, in addition to highlighting this, the country wants to show that it is a multi-destination country that offers a product for most of the tourism segments. In this case, it will be done by adapting to the new normal and presenting the EXPOTUR XXXVI edition as a safe and accessible platform for all its visitors”, said Daniel Chavarría, who is responsible for attracting buyers of the highest level to this Tourism Exchange.

Chavarría also added that those who are part of this innovative fair will be able to keep a record and traceability in real-time marketing appointments, access to seminars, and a networking platform. Likewise, this new modality offers a commercialization showcase to all those companies that previously could not travel abroad, promoting a business strategy with a view towards 2021.

Innovative format

“The Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (ACOPROT), the organizer of EXPOTUR XXXVI, took on the challenge of seeking an optimal solution during a very complicated context for the world and national tourism, creating a virtual space that presents a satisfactory experience of promotion and purchase. All this without leaving the respective countries”, added Massi Devoto, Director of the sales strategy for Costa Rican exhibitors.

For his part, Erasmo Rojas, president of the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals, expressed the importance of this edition of EXPOTUR 2020: “At ACOPROT we have a responsibility to the country and to the thousands of people linked to tourism, to continue looking for creative ways and encourage tourism to Costa Rica and reactivate the sector that today is at its lowest levels in history. We will work tirelessly to continue being one of the preferred tourist destinations in America and Europe”.