Discover Why the Sea has Such a Healing Force For You

Surely more than once you have heard that life near the sea is simply happier and more relaxed. It is a fact, the sea has both physical and spiritual healing properties. Whether you immerse yourself in its waves, or enjoy sitting or walking on the beach to watch the waves, seawater has several benefits for your health.

Seawater has a composition very similar to blood plasma

It has been proven that seawater has a composition very similar to blood plasma, which is why it is so beneficial for living beings. It has hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, magnesium, sodium, potassium, iodine, calcium, iron, phosphorus, fluorine and zinc that work positively on both the skin and the body in general.

In addition to working as a natural antiseptic/antibiotic, muscle relaxant, treating skin diseases (psoriasis, allergies and eczema), relieving respiratory problems and rheumatic problems, seawater is a natural calming agent.

Eliminating anxiety

By containing magnesium, seawater helps calm us down and eliminate anxiety. That is why it is not a crazy idea, the fact of escaping to the beach as part of a therapy. For many years, people suffering from nervous disorders, depression or stress have been referred by their doctors to the sea.

Walking along the seashore on the sand, in addition to being an exercise that helps to clear the mind and achieve mindfulness, the waves and the texture of the sand massage our feet and exfoliate them. People who suffer from insomnia will also relax and help them sleep more easily with the relaxing sound of the sea and its waves.

Exercising in a natural environment

It works the same with exercise, exercising in a natural environment has greater benefits for mental health since the antidepressant benefits of the workout are combined (hormones such as endorphins, adrenaline and cortisol are released) with the restorative effect of nature. Swimming in the ocean is no exception, it is relaxing, meditative and reduces stress due to the rhythm of breathing.

So now you know, if you don’t live near the beach, you better convert to walking along the shore, breathing in the sea breeze and swimming in the sea some of your habits to achieve the comprehensive health and well-being that you have been looking for. A simple getaway to the beach will help you refresh your air and make you feel better.

