    Direct Flights Between San José and Lima Resume This Month

    Allowing expanding connections with other countries of South America

    By TCRN STAFF
    The LATAM airline resumes this month its direct flights between Lima and San José on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. “From AERIS, as an administrator of the AIJS, we celebrate the return of operations of LATAM, a strategic partner to strengthen the ties of Costa Rica with South America”, said Ricardo Hernández, general director of AERIS.

    According to AERIS, this connection with Peru allows expanding connections with other countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

    Attracting more tourists to the country

    “We are proud to continue adding destinations and expanding the offer of destinations to passengers with this region of the continent, a relevant market for the country. “In this way, Costa Rica also continues to increase flights and strengthen airline operations to attract more tourists,” Hernández emphasized.

    The AIJS connects 33 destinations around the world through the operation of 22 international airlines. The LATAM company returns its operations to Costa Rica after a suspension in 2020.

