Digital Card: A Solution for Costa Rica that Increases Security and Makes Identity Validation More Efficient

Some direct benefits of the digital card are waste reduction, energy savings, reduction of carbon emissions, greater operational efficiency, greater convenience for mobile management of digital identity, bill payments, among others.

Achieving the correct digital identification of staff or students, maintaining the security of the facilities, providing a good service and collaborating with the environment, are the main benefits of the new technological solution “Digital ID”.

This app reaches the Costa Rican market to facilitate management within a company, educational institution, professional associations, financial institutions, among others, since it allows validation of the identity of each person through a unique QR code, assigned by the system and associated with the institution’s database, which through validations with its platform guarantees that the bearer of that digital identification is really who he claims to be and the document is validated under all the security standards that technology offers today.

Reduce dependence on physical documents

The tool seeks to reduce dependence on physical documents, helping the environment by reducing the consumption of paper or plastic; In addition, it increases the efficiency in the identity validation process.

It also allows you to obtain information of interest, request online services offered by the entity, access promotions, file consultation, request certifications, pay subscriptions, recurring payments, and others, since it has a means of payment included. Additionally, users can reserve meeting rooms, a gym, medical appointments, among others, or other services offered by the institution.

Fully customizable to the needs of the client

One of the advantages of the Digital Card is that it is fully customizable to the needs of the client and to obtain it the company must not have any specialized system, only a database with the information of its collaborators, students, members, etc.Likewise, it has the support of Arkkosoft, a company with more than 20 years of experience in the market with operations in Central America and North America.