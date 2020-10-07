More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Did you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Did you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?

    In addition to its robust body, an adult tapir can reach weights from 50 to 300 kilos. Despite its size, it is a shy and difficult animal to observe in the field
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety

    According to the 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Safety Report, food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals causes more than 200 types of illnesses
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Integration is the Priority for a Better World

    Integration will allow us as a global society to better invest resources in areas that are vital for the future of human kind and the preservation of Planet Earth
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In addition to its robust body, an adult tapir can reach weights from 50 to 300 kilos. Despite its size, it is a shy and difficult animal to observe in the field, but it can move easily within the forest, especially on overgrown paths. Tapirs have been said to confront humans when their young are in danger.

    This mammal is distributed from Panama to Veracruz, Mexico, and inhabits the entire national territory, from sea level to 3,000 or 3,500 meters. Currently its presence is wide ranging, in the Guanacaste National Parks, Rincón de la Vieja, the Arenal-Monteverde Forest Complex, San Ramón Forest Reserve, the Braulio Carrillo National Parks, Corcovado, Tortuguero and the Amistad Biosphere Reserve.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleHow Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Did you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?

    In addition to its robust body, an adult tapir can reach weights from 50 to 300 kilos. Despite its size, it is a shy and difficult animal to observe in the field
    Read more
    News

    How Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety

    TCRN STAFF -
    According to the 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Safety Report, food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals causes more than 200 types of illnesses
    Read more
    Opinion

    Integration is the Priority for a Better World

    TCRN STAFF -
    Integration will allow us as a global society to better invest resources in areas that are vital for the future of human kind and the preservation of Planet Earth
    Read more
    News

    Demonstrators in Costa Rica Keep 57 Points Blocked

    TCRN STAFF -
    As of the beginning this week, 57 points in different parts of the country remain blocked by...
    Read more
    News

    An ambulance is Swept Away by River Current after Taking Alternate Route Due to Roadblocks

    TCRN STAFF -
    An ambulance from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) was swept away by a current; the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The richest 1% of the world’s population emits twice as many greenhouse gases as the poorest half of the planet

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The richest 1% of the world's population emits twice as many greenhouse gases as the poorest half of the planet, according to an Oxfam report
    Read more

    They Solve the Mysterious Death of Hundreds of Elephants in Botswana

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Between May and June of this year, hundreds of elephants were found dead in just two months in Botswana. The images of the lifeless bodies multiplied
    Read more

    Ponderosa Park Ordered to Prohibit Visitors from Taking Selfies with Animals and Feeding Them

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Ponderosa Adventure Park, in Liberia, must prohibit its visitors from taking selfies with the animals they have and also feeding them
    Read more

    Competition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »