More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    How Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Did you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?

    In addition to its robust body, an adult tapir can reach weights from 50 to 300 kilos. Despite its size, it is a shy and difficult animal to observe in the field
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety

    According to the 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Safety Report, food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals causes more than 200 types of illnesses
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Integration is the Priority for a Better World

    Integration will allow us as a global society to better invest resources in areas that are vital for the future of human kind and the preservation of Planet Earth
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    According to the 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Safety Report, food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals causes more than 200 types of illnesses. It is estimated that almost 1 in 10 people in the world get sick after eating contaminated food, many of them die.

    For this reason, food security has become increasingly important, driven by growing population, scarcity of natural resources, globalization, sustainability, and advances in modern technology. This has led to the increasing importance of food safety in the priorities of consumers, retailers and regulators who are demanding that the level of food protection be raised around the world. The COVID-19 for its part also accelerated this need.

    One of the solutions for the food and beverage industry is to start looking for opportunities like preventive food safety and quality controls. To this end, the Industry 4.0 concept and associated digital solutions allow a producer to adopt a more sophisticated approach to the way they run their operations.

    Smart production, the internet of things and connected manufacturing are becoming more ubiquitous. Today, food and beverage manufacturers are using robots to automate tasks, virtual reality for machine maintenance, track and trace technology for better traceability and transparency. Digitization is seen as a positive way to transform food security and make food safe and available.

    Smart manufacturing provides opportunities to address potential food safety issues because fully integrated collaboration systems can respond in real time to meet changing demands and conditions in the elaboration.

    Producers can be proactive in everything from hygienic design and new clean-in-place technologies, such as electrochemically activated water, to quality control systems that measure compliance with food safety regulations, such as good practices.

    food

    International manufacturing

    Companies that make up the food production chain must forge new partnerships in all industries and seek allies. In addition to the technology that is used in the early stages of the food production ecosystem, food safety can be improved so that contamination and food waste can be controlled in line with consumer demands.

    A practical case

    safety

    A dairy producer in Brazil needed to reduce the frequency of breakdowns and improve equipment uptime, so it set out to increase production time utilization (PTU) and mechanical efficiency of line machines (LMME). It also set out to reduce operating costs, including maintenance costs, waste of packaging material, labor costs and transportation for rush deliveries of spare parts.

    An analysis of operations determined that the existing maintenance procedures were insufficient, leading to equipment breakdowns. The solution was a Plant Care agreement – a long-term maintenance agreement that included various Maintenance Services offerings, with an emphasis on preventive maintenance. An employee recognition program was also introduced to improve productivity.

    As a result, the production time utilization (PTU) was increased from 66 to 92%. The mechanical efficiency of the line machines (LMME) was increased from 75 to 97% and the cases of sterility to zero. While the decrease in waste of packaging material fell from 3.0 to 0.6%. All of the above implied an annual reduction in operating cost of 18%.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleIntegration is the Priority for a Better World
    Next articleDid you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Did you know that … the Tapir is the largest wild mammal in Costa Rica?

    In addition to its robust body, an adult tapir can reach weights from 50 to 300 kilos. Despite its size, it is a shy and difficult animal to observe in the field
    Read more
    News

    How Industry 4.0 Can Help Maintain Food Safety

    TCRN STAFF -
    According to the 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Safety Report, food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals causes more than 200 types of illnesses
    Read more
    Opinion

    Integration is the Priority for a Better World

    TCRN STAFF -
    Integration will allow us as a global society to better invest resources in areas that are vital for the future of human kind and the preservation of Planet Earth
    Read more
    News

    Demonstrators in Costa Rica Keep 57 Points Blocked

    TCRN STAFF -
    As of the beginning this week, 57 points in different parts of the country remain blocked by...
    Read more
    News

    An ambulance is Swept Away by River Current after Taking Alternate Route Due to Roadblocks

    TCRN STAFF -
    An ambulance from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) was swept away by a current; the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Demonstrators in Costa Rica Keep 57 Points Blocked

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As of the beginning this week, 57 points in different parts of the country remain blocked by...
    Read more

    An ambulance is Swept Away by River Current after Taking Alternate Route Due to Roadblocks

    News TCRN STAFF -
    An ambulance from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) was swept away by a current; the...
    Read more

    Minister of Security:The Duty of the Police is to Protect all Costa Ricans

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Michael Soto Rojas, Minister of Public Security, affirmed that police officers have an obligation to protect all Costa Ricans. Soto spoke through...
    Read more

    Time for a Joint Construction

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Council for the Promotion of Competitiveness of Costa Rica This is the message they send to the president...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »