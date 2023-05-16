Did You Feel Hotter Days Last Week?

According to data from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) since April 21st, 2023,higher temperatures have been recorded in the country. “In the first half of April, temperatures were lower than average, a behavior that was reversed since April 21st, when the highest temperatures were experienced (28.5 °C in San José). It did not exceed the threshold to qualify as a heat wave (which is 29.0 °C)”, explained the IMN.

The data from the meteorological stations of Cerro Chirripó, San José and Liberia, during this month, record that the temperatures have not been higher than normal for the time. “However, the widespread perception that it looks like ‘hell’ can be attributed to a very hot and muggy condition, due to increased wind chill“, the experts noted.

Thermal sensation

The thermal sensation is the degree of heat that the human body perceives from the environment and depends not only on temperatures, but also factors such as: wind and humidity. The lower the wind and the higher the humidity, the greater the embarrassment of thermal sensation that people perceive. “For comparison, the all-time April record for San José is 31.9 degrees and for Cartago 28.7 degrees. We are at temperatures similar to those of last year and historical records have not been broken, nor are they expected to be this year”, they added.

Why do you feel hotter days?

“Since the end of March, temperatures are warmer in the country because of the passage of the Sun is more perpendicular to the Central American region”, explained the meteorologist Eladio Solano. “Therefore, the incidence of radiation is much more important and causes the temperature to rise a lot in the morning, close to noon and early afternoon”, he added.

According to experts, the phenomenon is called “zenithal sun” and it is completely natural, it occurs every year in April, which is why it is considered the hottest month of the year. “On the other hand, the disappearance of La Niña and the return to the neutral condition is motivating a greater thermal sensation, but not at extraordinary levels of a heat wave”, emphasized the IMN. In general, heat waves occur more frequently with the El Niño phenomenon. Likewise, it is estimated to be in Costa Rica for the next quarter of year.