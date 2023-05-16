More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Did You Feel Hotter Days Last Week?

    With memes and publications on social media, Costa Ricans expressed perceivingvery high temperatures since the last week of April 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    According to data from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) since April 21st, 2023,higher temperatures have been recorded in the country. “In the first half of April, temperatures were lower than average, a behavior that was reversed since April 21st, when the highest temperatures were experienced (28.5 °C in San José). It did not exceed the threshold to qualify as a heat wave (which is 29.0 °C)”, explained the IMN.

    The data from the meteorological stations of Cerro Chirripó, San José and Liberia, during this month, record that the temperatures have not been higher than normal for the time. “However, the widespread perception that it looks like ‘hell’ can be attributed to a very hot and muggy condition, due to increased wind chill“, the experts noted.

    Thermal sensation

    The thermal sensation is the degree of heat that the human body perceives from the environment and depends not only on temperatures, but also factors such as: wind and humidity. The lower the wind and the higher the humidity, the greater the embarrassment of thermal sensation that people perceive. “For comparison, the all-time April record for San José is 31.9 degrees and for Cartago 28.7 degrees. We are at temperatures similar to those of last year and historical records have not been broken, nor are they expected to be this year”, they added.

    Why do you feel hotter days?

    “Since the end of March, temperatures are warmer in the country because of the passage of the Sun is more perpendicular to the Central American region”, explained the meteorologist Eladio Solano. “Therefore, the incidence of radiation is much more important and causes the temperature to rise a lot in the morning, close to noon and early afternoon”, he added.

    According to experts, the phenomenon is called “zenithal sun” and it is completely natural, it occurs every year in April, which is why it is considered the hottest month of the year. “On the other hand, the disappearance of La Niña and the return to the neutral condition is motivating a greater thermal sensation, but not at extraordinary levels of a heat wave”, emphasized the IMN. In general, heat waves occur more frequently with the El Niño phenomenon. Likewise, it is estimated to be in Costa Rica for the next quarter of year.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Coordinates with Panama the Start of Operations of the New Border Post ‘Paso Canoas’
    Next article
    Nutritionists Are Concerned about the Increase of Invasive Methods against Obesity in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Nicaragua Will Use Atomic Energy for Peaceful Purposes, in Cooperation with Russia

    Nicaragua and Russia will implement cooperation in the areas of design, construction and modernization of nuclear research facilities
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »