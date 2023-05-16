Costa Rica Coordinates with Panama the Start of Operations of the New Border Post ‘Paso Canoas’

Last Thursday, April 27th and Friday, April 28, 2023, authorities from Costa Rica and Panama met to coordinate the entry into operation of the new Paso Canoas border post, located in Corredores de Puntarenas.

The event was organized by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Among other things, the aim was to reach an agreement on pending issues regarding the control process that both countries will carry out in the new facilities.

This is intended to fulfill a pending commitment since 2019. Both countries agreed to a single stop and juxtaposed controls based on a coordinated border management model.

This signing was called the Agreement to implement binational integrated control systems at the border posts between Costa Rica and Panama. The new Paso Canoas Integrated Control Center (CCI), which is in Costa Rican territory, will be inaugurated during the second half of 2023.

“Overcoming a historical lag”

These changes are led by the Ministry of Foreign Trade (Comex) through the Border Integration Program (PIF); also, by the National Customs Service of Panama through the Customs Logistics Integration Program (PILA).

The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Indiana Trejos, pointed out the benefits of the implementation of the PIF. “It will allow us to overcome a historical lag in providing border posts with modern, digitized and secure infrastructure and processes. This with the consequent benefit for the productive sector, the officials and the communities that host them”, said this senior official.

Through this same program, the construction of the new Peñas Blancas border post began in March 2023. In addition, improvements will be made at the Sabalito and Las Tablillas posts, also in the north of the country.

Get to know the new facilities

The complex in the South Zone will have 14 buildings linked to the customs process, immigration, loading and unloading stations, platforms, inspection and confiscation areas and a lagoon that will retain rainwater, among others. It will be located in front of the Coto Campus of the National University (UNA) in the community of Darizara and its cost is US$30.3 million.

It will operate under the concept of a single stop for people, vehicles and goods. This means that the inspection will be carried out at the same time, and jointly, by all the competent authorities of both countries.

In this way, one of the main benefits is expected to be time and cost savings, since the transit of people, vehicles and goods will be improved. In addition, it will have improvements in the Single Window for Foreign Trade and the Single Window for Investment.