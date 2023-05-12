More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Alert for the “El Niño Phenomenon!” These will be the most serious effects that it will cause in Costa Rica

    Institutions are asked to generate an action plan according to the expected impact to mitigate the negative effects of El Niño

    By TCRN STAFF
    19
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Shortage of water, increase in vectors of diseases due to lack of water resources, forest fires, decrease in the levels of reservoirs for the generation of electrical energy, would be some of the effects of the El Niño Phenomenon.

    Because El Niño is in a transition phase and very important effects are expected in the country, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) is already preparing together with various institutions the necessary precautionary measures.

    The CNE made a call and a series of recommendations to the institutions that make up the National Risk Management System to be prepared, through a letter sent on May 8.

    Generating an action plan

    Agricultural activity could be affected, with the risk of crop losses or shortages of food for livestock, for which reason the rational use of water and having liquid storage tanks is recommended.For this reason, institutions are asked to generate an action plan according to the expected impact to mitigate the negative effects of El Niño.

    Droughts in the Pacific region, increased rainfall in the Caribbean, increased daytime temperatures and warmer water masses in the Pacific Ocean will be effects of El Niño, according to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).The water deficit could extend between May and July, according to IMN projections.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Promotes Certification of Astronomical Destinations to Seduce Travelers Who Love Stars
    Next article
    Organizations Seek to Train 500 Costa Rican Women from Rural Areas in Technology Issues
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Mishcatt, Talented World Famous Tica Artist, Get To Know Her Better

    MishCatt - the artistic alter ego of Michelle Marie González Telford, born January 29, 1989 in San José, Costa Rica - Singer-songwriter-producer
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »