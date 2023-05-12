Alert for the “El Niño Phenomenon!” These will be the most serious effects that it will cause in Costa Rica

Shortage of water, increase in vectors of diseases due to lack of water resources, forest fires, decrease in the levels of reservoirs for the generation of electrical energy, would be some of the effects of the El Niño Phenomenon.

Because El Niño is in a transition phase and very important effects are expected in the country, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) is already preparing together with various institutions the necessary precautionary measures.

The CNE made a call and a series of recommendations to the institutions that make up the National Risk Management System to be prepared, through a letter sent on May 8.

Generating an action plan

Agricultural activity could be affected, with the risk of crop losses or shortages of food for livestock, for which reason the rational use of water and having liquid storage tanks is recommended.For this reason, institutions are asked to generate an action plan according to the expected impact to mitigate the negative effects of El Niño.

Droughts in the Pacific region, increased rainfall in the Caribbean, increased daytime temperatures and warmer water masses in the Pacific Ocean will be effects of El Niño, according to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).The water deficit could extend between May and July, according to IMN projections.