Crusa Foundation Organizes “Constelar” To Promote Costa Rican Women’s Development

Costa Rican Businesswomen, entrepreneurs and leaders of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics sector will meet at the end of the month at the annual event of the “Constelar” program, organized among other institutions by the Crusa Foundation.

It is a “connection and learning” space, with talks, master classes, workshops and more. The activity will take place on September 24 and 25 and all interested parties can participate through the page https://constelarcr.com/evento-nacional/ The initiative is promoted by the Crusa Foundation, the National Council of Science and Technology and Impact Hub San José.

The event will be 100% virtual and interactive, with a main stage and simultaneous learning spaces according to the choice of the participant. The activity expects the participation of up to 400 people.

Women experts in their fields

Listening to women experts in STEM talk about their experience and professional trajectory as entrepreneurs, attending master classes of value for their professional career, with topics such as resilience, personal image, use of LinkedIn and gender inclusion, are some of the topics to be developed. Likewise, you will be able to meet and connect with STEM entrepreneurs from Latin America who will talk about their projects and stories as women in this sector.

Creating spaces

“With this activity we intend to continue creating these spaces, providing women in STEM with tools, resources and recognition. From CRUSA we reaffirm our commitment to women, we want Constelar to become a tool to catalyze its maximum potential and a platform to position all the female talent that exists in the country”, stated Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of the Crusa Foundation.