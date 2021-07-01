Wingo Airlines Begins Operations on Its San José-Panama Route

Wingo Airlines successfully started the operation of its new route between San José and Panama this past June 25th. Aboard the company’s Boeing 737-800 NG that landed around 9:44 a.m. In the morning at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, the first travelers arrived who enjoyed this new flight; which will initially operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

“Due to its strategic geographical position and its innumerable attractions, Central America has established itself as one of the most important tourism poles in the world; and with an average contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of the region of 5%, this industry is one of the great engines of the economy of its countries”, assured Carolina Cortizo, General Director of Wingo. “This is why in Wingo, we bet on the stimulation of the flow of travelers and the promotion of benefits, at different levels, associated with air transport in Costa Rica / Panama, with the launch of this new route”.

In this way, the low prices, good vibes and high biosafety standards that characterize Wingo and that have consolidated it as the best airline in the low-cost segment in Latin America, according to the Kayak Travel Awards, come to serve travelers in this new flight.

Aeris recognizes the initiative

“Together with Wingo, we celebrate its growth in our country through a new route to a connection destination as relevant as Panama. This achievement is a sign of the attractiveness that Costa Rica represents in different markets and a signal for passengers to begin to gain confidence and to resume their trips safely. With Wingo, we have a new option to fly to Panama twice a week”, stated Erick Barboza, Commercial Director of AERIS – administrator of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Attractive option

It is important to remember that all Wingo tickets include a free date change, so travelers have full control over their travel plans and can modify them without problems. In addition, with fares starting at 63 USD, each way on this new route, Wingo wants to be an ally to continue stimulating the reactivation of air transport between Panama and Costa Rica.

“The start of operations of our new flight between San José and Panama fills us with pride because in addition to bringing the two countries even closer, we will create a very convenient option for all those travelers who today spend about 12 hours traveling on this route by land route. Now, with Wingo it is possible to do it by plane and in just one hour, paying rates close to what it traditionally costs to go by bus”, Cortizo concluded.