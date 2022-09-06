Costa Ricans Will Be Able to Participate in the World´s Largest Aerospace Hackathon

On October 1st-2nd, 2022, NASA and a global group of space agencies are inviting creators, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, and technology enthusiasts to participate in the 11th NASA Space Apps Challenge 2022. During the Hackathon, Participants will be able to use free open data and resources from NASA and partner space agencies to solve real-world problems on Earth and in space.

For two days, participants from around the world will build teams and use space technologies to solve challenges presented by NASA experts. The contest is free, free and will be held virtually. Likewise, the participants will be able to solve one of the 23 global challenges posed, through the use of resources and open source code from NASA. It is not required to be an expert in aerospace technology and people of all ages can participate.

Costa Rica enters the space race On April 3, 2018 a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launched Costa Rica’s (and Central America’s) first satellite into orbit. ( Project Irazu) Photo courtesy SpaceX

Make Space

The 2022 hackathon’s theme is “Make Space,” and it gives everyone, regardless of background and experience, the opportunity to create, explore, learn, and build together. Through each year’s Space Apps Challenge, Space Apps continues to support and empower ideas through innovation and inclusion.

To be part of this free event and learn more about the latest trends in emerging technologies in space, register at: https://2022.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/pura-vida/

In addition, you can find out all the details about the challenges, resources, among other requirements by going to: https://2022.spaceappschallenge.org/challenges/