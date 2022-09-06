Common Questions About the Camp Lejeune Justice Act

After the passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, those who were exposed to toxic water contamination at Camp Lejeune, over decades of the base’s operations, are finally getting the justice they deserve. If you were not aware of the passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, however, you might feel confused about what its passage actually means for you. To assist you, here are some common questions (and answers) about the recently passed Camp Lejeune Justice Act:

Where is Camp Lejeune Located?

Camp Lejeune is a Marine Corps military base in southeastern North Carolina. It is located in Onslow County, in the city of Jacksonville, which sits right alongside the Atlantic Coast. Camp Lejeune was founded back in 1941 and has hosted millions of military members on its grounds since it was founded (alongside their family members and civilian contractors). The long history of the base has been well documented, including the water contamination scandal that led to the passing of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

Who is Affected by the Camp Lejeune Justice Act?

Because millions of people lived on the Camp Lejeune grounds for decades, there is a wide range of individuals that are affected by the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. In addition to the military members who lived on the base, their family members, non-military workers, civilian contractors, and other long-term residents who were on the military base for more than 30 days qualify for lawsuits under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. If you’re not sure as to whether you are affected by and qualify for, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, it’s best to ask your legal representative.

What Caused the Water Contamination at Camp Lejeune?

Several important factors were driving the toxic water contamination at Camp Lejeune. Leaks from underground storage tanks, toxic runoff from nearby waste disposal sites and businesses, and other spills all contributed to the water becoming contaminated. Volatile organic compounds such as degreasers, dry cleaning solvents, and upwards of seventy other hazardous VOC chemicals were discovered in the contaminated water upon a deep-dive inspection of the property’s water. Benzene, vinyl chloride, tetrachloroethylene, and tetrachloroethylene were some of the most frequently discovered solvents and VOCs found in contaminated water.

How Were People Exposed to the Contaminated Water at Camp Lejeune?

Water is used for many more activities in your day-to-day life than you might expect. Those that were living at Camp Lejeune were exposed to contaminated water in a variety of ways on a day-to-day basis. Drinking water was the most egregiously contaminated source, but residents were also exposed to VOCs and other toxic compounds while bathing, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry as well. However, these are just a few examples, as there are many other less common ways that residents were exposed to the contaminated, toxic water at Camp Lejeune during their stays.

Is There a Class Action Camp Lejeune Justice Act Lawsuit?

Currently, there is no Camp Lejeune Justice Act class action lawsuit. Because the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was just recently passed, and the money for settlements has just been approved, there has not been time for a larger class action suit to be formed. Additionally, since many individuals can receive their settlements fairly quickly under the text of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, there is less need for a larger, class action-styled lawsuit to get victims the compensation they deserve.

Is There an Expected Monetary Amount for Camp Lejeune Justice Act Settlements?

There is no current estimate as to what the typical claimant would receive from a settlement under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. Depending on the conditions diagnosed, the out-of-pocket medical costs built up by an individual, the severity of damage done, and other factors, the settlement amounts could differ drastically. That being said, Congress has already allocated over $2 billion for settlements under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

How Can I File a Claim Under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act?

Getting in contact with a legal professional you trust is crucial to filing a Camp Lejeune contaminated water lawsuit. Doing so quickly is highly recommended, as it will ensure you can get access to the settlement money that you need now. Having documentation proving that you were at Camp Lejeune during the affected dates and that you have been affiliated with a condition listed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act will be necessary as well.

Justice is Within Your Reach in 2022

Thanks to the passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, you can finally get restitution to help you deal with the blowback of the water contamination at Camp Lejeune. Knowing that you’re entitled to these benefits and that you’ll have the ability to breeze through the settlement process, should help you navigate the road ahead more easily.

