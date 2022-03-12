Costa Rican Waterfall Sparked the Magic for Joey King’s Engagement?

On February 2, 2022, Steven Piet proposed to Joey King, and they got engaged. The couple was having a romantic vacation in Costa Rica recently. Joey’s regular updates on Instagram helped get the news out.

Joey King has been active in sharing pictures of her Costa Rican trip with her beau Steven Piet. There are numerous pictures of the waterfalls of Costa Rica. The announcement picture posted by Joy King has an emotional message, along with it to put out the news.

Joey is famous for her work in Kissing Booth and numerous other movies. The carousel of pictures shared by Joey gives us a glimpse of her fiancé and the gorgeous oval-shaped ring.

The Costa Rican Trip

Costa Rica has numerous waterfalls and a scenic landscape ideal for couples. The increasing popularity of Costa Rica has let many celebrities spend their vacation time in this beautiful country.

Besides hosting Joey King and her fiancé, Costa Rica recently also hosted celebrities like Selena Gomez and Lindsay Lohan. The latter took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation in Costa Rica. Her picture overlooks the verdant mountains. Lindsay Lohan put a caption to her picture as nature at its best. Thousands of her fans welcomed her to Costa Rica.

Joey’s Instagram Update

Joey King’s emotional Instagram post had the following lines: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

The actress’s caption on her picture continued: “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Thousands of fans poured their wishes from across the world for the newly engaged couple. Many fans even enquired about their wedding date and wanted to know the details of the upcoming ceremony.

Steven’s Instagram Update

Steven Piet’s post on Instagram also had a caption that echoed similar emotions to Joey’s. His sentiments turned into words that read, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

A vital aspect to note here is that the ring Steven proposed with has become a sensation, and people are talking about it. It is unique in terms of the design and the look. It is a custom-designed engagement ring which is a trending aspect nowadays.

Experts suggest that there are numerous new trends that the ring market will see in 2022. Apart from the custom design rings, colored diamond rings will also become mainstream this year. You can check out such designs and color options at Leibish.

The Ring

A report by the US weekly suggests that Joey’s ring had a design by a Brooklyn-based designer. Experts speculate that the cost of the engagement ring is around $ 120,000, although the couple has yet to make any official statement about its price. There are various facets of the design that must be factored into while calculating the cost of the ring.

The ring appears to have a super elongated oval cut diamond, also known as “moval.” The name of the engagement ring is due to the combination of marquise and oval diamonds. Experts suggest the ring seems to be over 3 carats by looking at it.

The ring has a split shank design with many diamonds around a large center showpiece in baguette cut. The gemstone at the center has an epaulet cut. The design looks modern and creative. You will find oval-shaped diamonds with contemporary settings are popular with celebrities these days. You can refer to the rings of Kourtney Kardashian or Ariana Grande.

If the hype the ring is receiving is a benchmark, we can only imagine what the wedding ceremony will be. We are definitely looking forward to it.

