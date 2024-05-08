Costa Rican Scientists Create Microbiota Technology for Human Well-Being

A group of Costa Ricans developed a test for the intestinal microbiota of the highest quality and scientific rigor, now making it available in the country, thanks to more than two years of research in microbiomes, an investment of 100 thousand dollars, many hours of work and with full awareness of the enormous potential of this technology to improve the health of the population.

This is a laboratory test called “MiBiome”, which, through the analysis of human feces samples, allows us to know the diversity of the bacteria that live in the intestine and their abundances.

There is a large amount of scientific evidence on the association of bacteria with different pathologies and health conditions in humans.The test offers truthful and reliable results, given that it is based on the most advanced scientific knowledge, along with the use of cutting-edge tools, protocols and resources.Once the stool sample is obtained, the process takes 3 to 4 weeks to obtain the final report.

Tico talent

The “MiBioma” research team is headed by Gabriel Vargas, who has a degree in Microbiology and Clinical Chemistry and a master’s degree in Microbiology and Clinical Chemistry with an emphasis in Bacteriology from the University of Costa Rica. In addition, he holds an Academic Doctorate from the University of Chicago in the field of bacterial genetics and genomics and is a researcher at the Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at McMaster University in Canada.

Vargas is a professor at the School of Agronomy of the University of Costa Rica and an ad honorem researcher at the Research Center in Cellular and Molecular Biology of the University of Costa Rica. He has extensive research experience in the field of microbial ecology using bioinformatics and molecular tools applied to the study of microbiomes in order to understand the structure and function of various microbial communities, as well as the interactions between microorganisms and their host.He is co-founder and scientific director of the company MiBioma S.A., which markets the “MiBioma” test in the country.

The competitive edge

“Our test, being developed locally, has a more affordable price for people, compared to alternatives available abroad. In addition, by having the technical team in Costa Rica, we can provide support and assistance during the analysis to doctors and patients. Also, “MyBiome” is not limited only to the identification of pathogenic microorganisms; since it in turn provides information about those beneficial and possible pathobionts. This is crucial to determine if there is dysbiosis in the patient and comprehensively address their microbiota. Another significant advantage is that “MiBioma” reports are available in Spanish and written in language that is easy to understand for both people and health professionals,” explains Vargas.

The mission of this test is to expand access to information about the microbiome, allowing a greater number of people to take charge of their well-being. Its objective is to ensure that a wide spectrum of specialized doctors learn about the test, support it and take advantage of its scope and benefits in their professional practice.

The future of Medicine

“In the future, medicine will benefit greatly from the study of the microbiome. More and more associations of bacteria with different conditions are being discovered. Understanding the mechanisms of action and the microbiome as a whole will make medicine and treatments more precise and effective. In the coming years we will see the development of new drugs and treatments that will consider both their effects on the microbiome and the influence of the microbiome on the effectiveness of treatments. Therefore, it is essential to investigate the Costa Rican microbiota, since we are currently not adequately represented in microbiome databases worldwide,” says Vargas.

The expert emphasizes that practically all diseases studied so far have demonstrated some relationship with the microbiota. This complex network of microorganisms constitutes an additional organ in the human body that influences the functioning of various systems, including the digestive, liver, heart and brain. Together, certain bacteria have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that play a crucial role in the aging process. Understanding these bacteria is essential to making wise lifestyle decisions and promoting healthy aging.

Deep knowledge of this microbial ecosystem and its impact on the body will allow us to adjust our lifestyle and diet to improve general well-being. Likewise, it is essential to regularly monitor changes in the microbiota to be able to make the necessary adaptations and age successfully, maintaining mobility and preserving cognitive abilities.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.