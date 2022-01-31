Costa Rican Real Estate Market Will Recover In 2022

The Costa Rican real estate market presents solid opportunities to recover this year, both for the office and industrial sectors, as confirmed by the estimates of commercial real estate consultants in Central America.

The main factors for this to happen are foreign direct investment and the free zone regime that lead the growth opportunities for the national sector. And it is that, at the end of last year, 22,000 formal jobs were created and 103 investment projects were captured, thanks to 32 new companies and 71 reinvestments, according to Cinde.

“Our analyzes and projections indicate that these solid results will continue in 2022, mainly due to the competitive advantages that the country offers in qualified human talent, according to the requirements and needs of companies.

Consolidation

During 2021, multiple Fortune 500 companies announced the establishment or expansion of operations in Costa Rica. Experts predict more news like this during the coming year, both in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) and in other areas of the country. Also, real estate transactions are expected to consolidate this year.

“In general, we believe that this year’s successful closings will be carried out by properties that contribute to comprehensive city planning and urban development and, furthermore, are in line with the new trends and requirements of the main companies in the country. We also see the potential for reinvestment in obsolete projects to convert them or give them a new purpose, greater efficiency, and added value. Finally, we must remain attentive to the multiple areas of investment opportunity, through strategic advice and in-depth knowledge of market requirements and trends”, added the experts.