Costa Rican Illustrations Broke Borders with The Bicentennial of Costa Rica

It was born from the inventiveness of the young artist Manuela Cornik, known as Watermanola, who saw digital art as her creative outlet in the face of the restrictions of the Pandemic.

“I set out to create a modern artistic identity, something with which any Attic could feel identified and recognized, and that, furthermore, they could obtain with the peace of mind that they are supporting small local creators and promoting the internal economy. The traditions and cultural stamps that we have are few, or have been lost through the years, so why not start a new one? What we consider to be traditional and historical today was in its new moment,”commented Cornick when discussing her creations.

Art broke boundaries

This combination of textures, shapes and colors were selected by the promoter Mares Azules, a company that saw in them a way of combining nature with technology and the centuries-old presence of these species with today’s youth.

In addition, they were part of the EPA Hardware Bicentennial celebration. For the company, he assigned six illustrations that were distributed in the form of puzzles made by artisans from the Carpio community, in its stores in Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

In addition to the sloth bear, the artist created illustrations of the jaguar, the hummingbird, the crocodile, the lizard, the turtle, the frog, the toucan, the morpho butterfly, the quetzal, the booby bird, the dragonfly, the damsel fish and the scorpion. , as part of this first stage of Fauna Tica.

From song, music and dance, due to a pandemic, to graphic design

The Costa Rican artist has a passion for singing, theater and dance, but, with the pandemic, she had to focus her creative streak on artistic expressions that did not require a face-to-face audience.

This is how this little graphic adventure began. “I consider myself a multifaceted artist. I do a bit of everything, although what has most fascinated me have been the performing arts; The Covid arrived and said to the world no, bye art in the community, and we had to put distance. The trap took away my creative outlet, and in return it gave me a lot of time that I did not know how to fill, was when my mother identified some of my drawings inspired by the Costa Rican fauna and told me that she could help to expose them and potentially commercialize them and I accepted the proposal, “said Cornick.

To the artist, filling time with a specific project, how to start a business, seemed ideal because it gave her creative freedom and at the same time a certain structure. “The idea was born with my designs, but fortunately I also have people who believe in me and my work, and have helped me in communication, in the search for suppliers, in the development of concepts and ideas, in the identification of clients and in many other things ”, affirmed the designer.

Currently, Cornick is pursuing a career in Acting at Elon University in North Carolina, United States, from where he saves hours of his intense study schedule, to continue creating new illustrations for Mares Azules.