After an operation in which COVID-19 tests were carried out on 1,201 people, it was ruled out that there is community transmission in the Pavas district of San José. This was announced on June 30th by the Health Minister, Dr. Daniel Salas, who indicated that, of the total number of people who underwent the tests, 4.5% tested positive. For there to be community transmission, this percentage must be greater than 10%.

Community transmission of a Virus occurs when there are many people within a territory who are not eventually related to each other and who are infected, where the traceability of the links is lost. The Health Minister also explained that the tests in La Carpio and Alajuelita will be intensified with operations in these areas, which will begin on Thursday of this week.

A record number of cases

Costa Rica registered a total of 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number since the first case was detected on the previous March 6th. The total number of cases reached 3,459. There are 1503 women and 1956 men, of whom 2,493 are Costa Rican and 966 are foreigners.

In addition, 1,436 recovered people are registered in 73 cantons. There are currently 44 people hospitalized for this disease, also the highest number since the Pandemic began. Likewise, there are 16 deaths, seven women and nine men with an age range of 26 to 87 years.