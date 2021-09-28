Costa Rica Announces Purchase Of Anticovid Vaccines For Children And Third Doses

The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, announced this past Saturday that Costa Rica will buy a new batch of vaccines against Covid-19 with the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for one million doses that will be used in children and in the application. of third doses in 2022. The President made the announcement during his visit to the extramural vaccination center of the Heredia Virilla Health Area, in Mall Paseo de las Flores.

“The Vaccination Commission approved the purchase of one million additional doses that will strengthen the vaccination campaign and thus reach and protect more population. This is the most important tool we have to reactivate our economy and overcome this Pandemic that continues to test our country,” said the President.

Children and third doses

These doses are added to the 2.5 million that had already been approved to buy for the year 2022. Thus, for next year there would be a total of 3,500,000 vaccines: 1,500,000 would be to immunize boys and girls aged 5 to 12 years and 2,000,000 would be to place third doses.

As of September 20th, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reported a cumulative application of 5,278,407 doses, that is, 3,274,461 people have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,003,946 people have two doses.

Search for the unvaccinated

Starting this Monday, the CCSS teams will reinforce the active search for the unvaccinated susceptible population throughout the country, so that protection against Covid-19 can be brought to those who have not yet made the decision to receive the first dose of the medicine.