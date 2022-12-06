More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Government Signs Two Decrees With New Immigration Provisions

    First decree modifies the refugee regulations on the granting of work permits. The second document corresponds to the Temporary Special Category for Nationals of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, in order to release the refuge system

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The government of the Republic of Costa Rica signed two decrees this past Wednesday, the first modifies the Refugee Regulations on the granting of work permits and the second concerns the Special Temporary Category for Nationals of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, both as part of the immigration provisions mentioned last November 16th.

    Refuge Regulation

    The first decree is a reform to the Refuge Regulation, which determines that work permits will not be granted to applicants immediately, but they must comply with the internal procedure established by the institution and that will be communicated in a timely manner. Permits for those who have already been granted will only be renewed if the person is registered with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (C.C.S.S)

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Likewise, any new application for international protection must be submitted within one calendar month from the day of entry into the country without the need to request an appointment, and must be presented in person. To do this, the person must come directly from their country of origin, if not, they must justify the reasons why they did not request said protection in the country where they were.

    Likewise, refugee applicants will no longer be able to leave Costa Rica for any reason, while their application is being processed. In doing so, it will be understood as an abandonment of the process and will be archived permanently.

    Temporary Special Category

    The second document corresponds to the Temporary Special Category for Nationals of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which would come into force on March 1, 2023, it is carried out in order to release the refuge system, which has suffered an abusive use of the figure that negatively affects refugee applicants who truly deserve international protection and who must wait for months and even years to have a resolution on their refugee status. To date, the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens has received 222,056 refugee applications since 2018, of which 172,689 are still pending resolution; Likewise, the institution has detected that between 80% and 90% of the people who request refuge do not qualify within the definition of this international protection, including economic migrants or those who have been living in the country for years and have never been regularized.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Swiss Scientists Discover the Neurons that Allow Walking Again After a Spinal Cord Injury
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Swiss Scientists Discover the Neurons that Allow Walking Again After a Spinal Cord Injury

    A new study published in the journal Nature has marked a breakthrough in research related to people with chronic spinal cord injuries.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER