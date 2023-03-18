Costa Rican Book Pays Tribute to Women Who Protect the Oceans

“Heroines of the Sea” tells the stories of eleven women who fight to make visible the importance of the oceans and promote responsible fishing. Created as a tribute to the efforts of women to protect the oceans, FundaciónMarViva launched its new publication “Heroines of the Sea”.The book presents the stories of eleven women who, through their efforts, have become an example of perseverance for women around the world.

From Costa Rica, the book took the stories of Gina Cuza, Gina Guillén, Silvia Campos and Mónica Villalobos, whose struggles are based on the defense of Cocos Island, making visible the importance of the oceans in international forums, promoting responsible fishing in coastal communities and fight illegal fishing.

Highlighting the invaluable work of women for conservation

“We want to highlight the invaluable work of women for the conservation of the environment and also, inspire girls and young people to see that they can stand out in any field that they propose; May the reflection of these heroines reach many people,” said Melissa Álvarez, MarViva Communications Manager.

The publication narrates the life of these protectors of the sea and how, despite the obstacles, with their leadership they have excelled and obtained great achievements for the benefit of marine ecosystems. The stories take place in Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.

“Heroines of the Sea” is now available in digital version, free of charge. It can be downloaded from the MarViva virtual library.