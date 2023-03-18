More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Book Pays Tribute to Women Who Protect the Oceans

    Inspiring girls and young people to see that they can stand out in any field

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “Heroines of the Sea” tells the stories of eleven women who fight to make visible the importance of the oceans and promote responsible fishing. Created as a tribute to the efforts of women to protect the oceans, FundaciónMarViva launched its new publication “Heroines of the Sea”.The book presents the stories of eleven women who, through their efforts, have become an example of perseverance for women around the world.

    From Costa Rica, the book took the stories of Gina Cuza, Gina Guillén, Silvia Campos and Mónica Villalobos, whose struggles are based on the defense of Cocos Island, making visible the importance of the oceans in international forums, promoting responsible fishing in coastal communities and fight illegal fishing.

    Highlighting the invaluable work of women for conservation

    “We want to highlight the invaluable work of women for the conservation of the environment and also, inspire girls and young people to see that they can stand out in any field that they propose; May the reflection of these heroines reach many people,” said Melissa Álvarez, MarViva Communications Manager.

    The publication narrates the life of these protectors of the sea and how, despite the obstacles, with their leadership they have excelled and obtained great achievements for the benefit of marine ecosystems. The stories take place in Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.

    “Heroines of the Sea” is now available in digital version, free of charge. It can be downloaded from the MarViva virtual library.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Cooperative in Guanacaste Promotes Project to Generate Electricity from Solid Waste
    Next article
    ICT and 30 Costa Rican Companies Show Their Renewed ITB Tourism Offer, in Berlin
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Media in Latin America Suffer Technological Delay and Might Disappear

    50% of those who responded said they knew or had information about media outlets that have closed in recent years
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »