Costa Rican Author Mike Landy Launches New Novel

Hi, my name is Michael, but everybody calls me Mike. I am a writer and musician. I am 44 years old, and I have been writing my whole life, especially songs or poems but I never considered becoming a writer until now.

Well, «Mi Mentor No Me Quiere» (My Mentor Doesn’t Like Me) is a story of personal improvement that arises during a very dark time in my life. It is based on the misadventures that I had to face in my beginnings as an entrepreneur and how the lack of experience led me to make serious mistakes. It shows us how difficult it is sometimes to succeed in life when you don’t have the right tools.

Tell us about your book. What motivated you to put this together?

Where did the idea of writing the book come from and why did you choose this title?

As a curious fact, I must tell you that the title was the first thing I wrote. This title came to my head one day in 2017 because of everything I had experienced previously, and it had been spinning around in my mind for several years, and it was during the Covid 19 quarantine that I was finally able to sit down and write the book.

What would you say to people who are out there trying to achieve their dreams?

The first thing I would tell them is don’t give up, don’t stop believing, believe in yourself and don’t be afraid. Fear does not want you to succeed, fear does not want you to overcome, fear wants to see you defeated, fear does not want you to be happy. Don’t listen to fear, don’t listen to people who say it can’t be done, listen to your heart.

How has this first experience as a freelance writer been? Do you think it would be better to work with an established publisher?

This first experience has been very rewarding, I have achieved very important things in a short time and many people have shown me their support, but the process of promoting a book is complicated when you do not have the support of a publishing house. Even getting books into bookstores is a long and difficult process for a freelance writer.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to write their first book?

The advice I would give is to do it, to start writing. With discipline, the most important thing when writing a book or doing anything in life is discipline. Without discipline you can’t achieve anything, you must write every day, it doesn’t matter if you can only write for a few minutes, but you must write every day.

For more information contact:

[email protected]

+506 6324 4991

