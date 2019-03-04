All of Costa Rica will receive the month of March being able to enjoy “Drumfest 2019”, with the melodies in charge of drums and percussion in the country; This important festival will have in the present edition renowned musicians from the all of our hemisphere with workshops and live music.

From the 2nd to the 10th of March, music lovers will appreciate this incredible event, which will specifically have its 10th live concert at Jazz Café San Pedro, starting at 3 pm, where drum students will be able to demonstrate their talents and knowledge.

Attendees at the Drumfest will be able to enjoy invited South American artists such as the Brazilian singer “Anaadi”, winner of a 2018 Grammy, who will collaborate on the new album of the Costa Rican group “Swing en 4”.

You should not miss living to the fullest the opportunity to rub shoulders with experienced American musicians, learn Afro Brazilian, Afro Venezuelan and Andean folkloric influences in drums and percussion, with a concert called: “The South also exists”. It should be noted that this festival is organized by Carlos Sanders, academic drummer, who is very happy because in this 2019 comes its seventh straight edition.

Schedule of activities within the Drumfest

The Drumfest includes a 5-day seminar at the Sanders Music Academy in Santa Ana: On Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd of March, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Tuti Rodrigues who will delve into the use of Afro-Brazilian instruments. Then it continues on Thursday the 7th with the presence of the Argentinean Rodi Zarza, who will teach about Andean folkloric rhythms from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Venezuelan Miguel Hernandez will have his turn on Friday 8th, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will present his book and seminar on Afro-Venezuelan percussion. On Saturday 9th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., will be the last day where the three invited musicians will be together in a space to clarify doubts and advise how these rhythms can be applied to the drums.

The cost of the seminar is 60 thousand colones for the 5 days of the event or 20 thousand colones for a workshop day. To set aside your space, you can call: 8302-2957 or log on to Facebook: “Drum Fest Costa Rica” so that you have more information or simply inform which of the activities you will attend.