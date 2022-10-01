More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Costa Rica: The Favorite Destination of Spanish Families to Travel Abroad

    Along with Morocco, Thailand and Tanzania

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The tourist campaign of the summer season has been a big step towards the long-awaited recovery. Spaniards are no longer afraid of traveling to distant destinations and the average budget per person has increased compared to the previous summer.

    According to data from the tourism startup, in the case of family trips, the most chosen destinations have been Costa Rica, Morocco, Thailand and Tanzania, and the average cost per person has been between 1,600 and 2,000 euros, which means an increase of between 8% and 28%. The average cost per person has been between 1,600 and 2,000 euros

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    In the words of Viola Migliori, tourist agent: “We are observing a very positive trend in the Spanish market, citizens have regained their enthusiasm for traveling outside the country and have had no qualms about increasing their spending in exchange. to enjoy experiences designed to measure by the local agencies of the destination countries, which is precisely what we do, promoting more sustainable, more responsible and more authentic tourism”.

    Sustained trend

    A sustained trend has been observed in recent times by Spanish travelers when choosing Costa Rica as their preferred destination, followed by others such as Thailand, Tanzania, Indonesia, Peru or Jordan. As for shorter-distance trips, the most popular countries are Italy, Greece, Scotland and Morocco.

    Similarly, the average ticket, or average cost per trip, stood at 5,200 euros, 10% more than in the summer of 2021, and even 25% more than in 2019, with an average stay of 12 days.

    Tailor-made trips

    With regard to preferences by type of trip, the experiences most in demand by nationals when designing their tailor-made trip have been, as usual, those related to nature and the beach.

    In addition, there has been a decline in road trips by private car, which in 2021 gained positions, and this year gastronomic trips have regained third place. Likewise, it is worth noting an increase in the demand for bicycle routes, which is shown as a trend that may grow in the future.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rican Passport Gains Prestige in the World
    Next articleCosta Rican Future Focused On Renewable Energy And Reducing Dependence On Crude Oil
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Future Focused On Renewable Energy And Reducing Dependence On Crude Oil

    Costa Rica has had great achievements in areas including electrical energy and even progress with renewable energy.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.