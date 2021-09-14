Costa Rica Recorded The Highest Entry Of European Tourists In August

Costa Rica recorded the entry of 21,969 European vacationers in August, the highest figure for a month in 2021, revealed today the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT ). Based on data from the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners, the ICT specified that this number of travelers from Europe, mostly from Spain, Germany and France, represents 60 percent of those who arrived in the same month of 2019.

The Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica, Gustavo Segura, pointed out that despite the travel restrictions established by the European Union for its citizens, these figures are encouraging for the gradual recovery of the Costa Rican tourism sector and generate positivism for the end of the year and the beginning of the high season. Also, he said, the committment to being vigilant in the application of health protocols.

Also from the United States

In total numbers, the information source reported that 114,227 travelers arrived in the country by air in the eighth month of this year, 66 percent of what was reported in August 2019. For Costa Rica, he indicated, the United States continues to be the main issuing market for vacationers and -according to the ICT- it is the nation that leads the recovery of this sector, with the arrival of 75,407 tourists last August, 80 percent of the amount accounted for in the same period of two years ago.

Likewise, he continued, in the first eight months of 2021, this country received 793 thousand 391 vacationers by all routes; of them 758 thousand 591 by air.