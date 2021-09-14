More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Debi Nova, Suite Doble and Éditus Celebrate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica With a Concert From the National Theater

    Performing emblematic songs of the country

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Celebrating the Independence of Costa Rica is the reason for a virtual concert that will bring together the talent of Debi Nova, Arnoldo Castillo and Suite Doble, from the National Theater. The presentation is in charge of Éditus Orquesta, a format where the prestigious Costa Rican group integrates more than 40 top-level musicians, with a repertoire that applauds national artists.

    All of Costa Rica

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    During the concert, images of Costa Rica, interviews and moments of reflection will be shown. The repertoire will take a tour of emblematic songs of the country, as well as the artists and new works that Éditus prepared. The production will be broadcast through the Facebook of the National Bank and the Éditus group.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Recorded The Highest Entry Of European Tourists In August
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventGuillermo Agudelo -

    Debi Nova, Suite Doble and Éditus Celebrate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica With a Concert From the National Theater

    Celebrating the Independence of Costa Rica is the reason for a virtual concert that will bring together the talent...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.