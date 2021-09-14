Debi Nova, Suite Doble and Éditus Celebrate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica With a Concert From the National Theater

Celebrating the Independence of Costa Rica is the reason for a virtual concert that will bring together the talent of Debi Nova, Arnoldo Castillo and Suite Doble, from the National Theater. The presentation is in charge of Éditus Orquesta, a format where the prestigious Costa Rican group integrates more than 40 top-level musicians, with a repertoire that applauds national artists.

During the concert, images of Costa Rica, interviews and moments of reflection will be shown. The repertoire will take a tour of emblematic songs of the country, as well as the artists and new works that Éditus prepared. The production will be broadcast through the Facebook of the National Bank and the Éditus group.