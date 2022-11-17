Costa Rica Produces 95% of Its Electricity with Renewable Resources

Lake Arenal is one of the main sources of electrical energy in Costa Rica. Located in the North Zone of the nation right at the foot of the Arenal Volcano, near the town of La Fortuna de San Carlos. The artificial dam built at the Lake is the largest in Central America, with an extension of 85.5 km². The flow of this reservoir was increased by the Costa Rican Electricity Institute three times its natural size in 1973, becoming a powerful hydroelectric project that generates almost 50% of the country’s electricity.

Lake Arenal is also part of the Arenal National Park environmental reserve, an area where the volcano that bears the same name is located along with Cerro Montecristo in the western part. On this site there is another wind generation project, Tejona; that takes advantage of the strong winds of the locality.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Ecological renewable resources

Through the Arenal artificial water dam together with other sources of ecological renewable resources, Costa Rica has managed to be self-sustaining in electricity generation, reaching around 95% of its consumption with the use of water, wind, solar and even volcanic resources that provide important sources of electrical energy that it shares with the Republic of Nicaragua to which it exports part of its electricity.

With the application of appropriate technological methods and environmental conservation, Costa Rica is projected in a period of no more than 20 years to be the first country in the world that produces 100% of its electrical energy from its natural renewable resources, this being a hopeful data for humanity that a small Latin American nation contributes significantly to the climate protection of planet earth.

A tourist attraction

Arenal Lake in Costa Rica is not only a source of electricity generation for the nation, it is also home to a universe of flora and fauna of the region that serves as a tourist attraction for those who visit the Central American country and enjoy spectacular vacations, practicing extreme sports like: Windsurfing, Kayak, fishing, boat rides, mountain biking and horseback riding that will allow you to come into direct contact with the wildlife of the place. You can also take excursions through the tropical forest areas that adorn the colossal Arenal Volcano with its natural beauty that surround this hydroelectric proyect.

Exciting and unusual adventures

For those people looking for exciting and unusual adventures, Arenal Lake in La Fortuna, Costa Rica is the ideal place to live such unique experiences, surrounded by exuberant nature.

One of the essential adventures experienced by many who visit Lake Arenal in La Fortuna is Windsurfing, this is because this dam is one of the three best places in the world to practice this water sport, along with Lake Garda in Italy and the George River in Columbia, United States, with warm waters and strong winds, essential for practicing first-class windsurfing. The best weather conditions occur during the dry season from December to March.

Another of the activities that you can enjoy in Lake Arenal is Kayaking, this is ideal to do with family or friends. It does not matter if you have experience or not, kayaking is a wonderful way to get in touch with water and marine wildlife.

Sport fishing is also another option to catch species like guapotes, tilapia and machaca conducive. In addition, here you can live the experience of enjoying one of the most beautiful sunrises or sunsets in the region.

Boat rides are also extraordinary options to share with nature enjoying the beauty of the great Arenal Volcano and the incredible landscape that surrounds the lake. Likewise, you will be able to appreciate different birds, both local and migratory, and on some occasions species of mammals and reptiles that rest on the shores of the lake. Without a doubt, Costa Rica is a place in the world that has abundant natural resources that motivate locals and visitors to be their favorite vacation paradise.