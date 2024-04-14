More
    Costa Rica Makes Available Phone Line 1125 for Information and Guidance On Women’s Rights

    For consultations about violence against women there is the 9-1-1 emergency line

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Costa Rican National Women’s Institute (INAMU) makes the free hotline 1125 available to the population. It operates Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and its purpose is to provide guidance and information on women’s human rights.

    This line provides assistance in matters of family law, distribution of marital assets, information on divorce proceedings, custody and parenting or visitation time, support of minors, paternity, among others.

    It is important to clarify that line 1125 does NOT respond to queries regarding violence against women

    The platform par excellence that addresses these issues is the 9-1-1 line, which can be accessed for two reasons: if a woman has questions about gender violence, call 91-1 and ask the INAMU operator or Well, if you are experiencing an emergency situation due to violence, call 9-1-1 and directly request support from the operator, who will dispatch a rescue unit. The 9-1-1 line operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

    For its part, issues related to workplace harassment and political violence are addressed in person at the Information and Orientation Center (CIO) administered by INAMU.

    These offices are located on the Judicial Circuit boulevard, 75 meters south of the entrance to the National Museum. Added to these options offered by the National Women’s Institute are the Violet Points, which are public offices that work from Monday to Friday, from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon and whose function is to provide guidance and support to women. victims of street sexual harassment, sexual harassment and violence.

    For more information:

    Tel: 2527-8456 / 8701-4454

    Facebook.com/inamu.costarica COM-018-2024/IJV

