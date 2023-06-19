More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Launches New National Plan for Frequency Allocation

    The MICITT ensures that it is done in accordance with the guiding principles contained in the legislation that regulates the Telecommunications Sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica has a new National Frequency Allocation Plan (PNAF), which was published in the newspaper La Gaceta, through Executive Decree No. 44010-MICITT, as announced this Friday by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT).

     

    This Plan has several objectives, among which are:

     

    Update and align its content with the regulatory provisions established by the “Radiocommunication Regulations” of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in this way, it is ensured that the national regulations have the sufficient and necessary technical guidelines to provide a framework of legal and technical security for the correct operation of current services and the deployment of new networks and services in the country.

     

    The new PNAF has harmonized conditions for the use of the radioelectric spectrum, not only at the country level, but with respect to the region and worldwide, in such a way that the use and exploitation of the national spectrum is carried out in an optimal and efficient manner and is achieved the benefit of economies of scale, in compliance with the objectives of the law and the guiding principles defined through the General Telecommunications Law.

     

    Standards and recommendations will be applied

    In this Plan, standards and recommendations dictated by different telecommunications agencies and regulators worldwide will be applied. Let us remember that the radioelectric spectrum is a public good whose administration and control corresponds to the State, for this reason the MICITT ensures that it is done in accordance with the guiding principles contained in the legislation that regulates the Telecommunications Sector, such as transparency, effective competition, non-discrimination and optimization of scarce resources, among others.

     

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

     

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Ovsicori Explains the Reason for the 500 Meter High Plume in Arenal Volcano
    Next article
    Crocodile in Costa Rica Highlights Spectacular Discovery by American Scientists
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Copa Airlines Resumes Direct Flights from Nicaragua to Costa Rica and Guatemala

    With the restart of these routes, the airline continues to open opportunities for the commercial and tourist development of the region
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »