Costa Rica Launches New National Plan for Frequency Allocation

Costa Rica has a new National Frequency Allocation Plan (PNAF), which was published in the newspaper La Gaceta, through Executive Decree No. 44010-MICITT, as announced this Friday by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT).

This Plan has several objectives, among which are:

Update and align its content with the regulatory provisions established by the “Radiocommunication Regulations” of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in this way, it is ensured that the national regulations have the sufficient and necessary technical guidelines to provide a framework of legal and technical security for the correct operation of current services and the deployment of new networks and services in the country.

The new PNAF has harmonized conditions for the use of the radioelectric spectrum, not only at the country level, but with respect to the region and worldwide, in such a way that the use and exploitation of the national spectrum is carried out in an optimal and efficient manner and is achieved the benefit of economies of scale, in compliance with the objectives of the law and the guiding principles defined through the General Telecommunications Law.

Standards and recommendations will be applied

In this Plan, standards and recommendations dictated by different telecommunications agencies and regulators worldwide will be applied. Let us remember that the radioelectric spectrum is a public good whose administration and control corresponds to the State, for this reason the MICITT ensures that it is done in accordance with the guiding principles contained in the legislation that regulates the Telecommunications Sector, such as transparency, effective competition, non-discrimination and optimization of scarce resources, among others.