Costa Rica Has One of the Top 51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World in 2022, according to ‘Time Out’ Magazine

Costa Rica has one of the top 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world in 2022, according to the British magazine ‘Time Out’. It is Barrio Escalante, located between Avenida 3, very close to the confluence with Avenida Central in the capital. Its main street is 33, better known as ‘Calle de La Luz’.

According to the publication, Barrio Escalante is ranked 41st and is the only Central American site on the list. The list is headed by Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, a country that stood out in the region for having 2 neighborhoods. From Latin America, Chile (position 9), Brazil (13), Cuba (14), Argentina (34), Puerto Rico (40), Costa Rica (41).

Dave Calhoun, ‘Time Out’ North America & UK Content Director, said: “Each year we ask our international audience and our global team of ‘Time Out’ local experts (20,000 people surveyed) to name the areas of cities that have the best combination of cutting-edge culture, affordable food and drink, street life, nightlife, and community.

“These are not homogeneous and corporate destinations, but areas with an independent and welcoming atmosphere”, published the ‘Daily Mail’ of Great Britain.

And why did they choose Barrio Escalante?

On this “neighborhood” of San José, founded largely on the lands of the French Leonce-Alphonse de Vars and the Costa Rican Rita del Castillo, ‘Time Out’ highlighted the offer of some of the most emblematic businesses in the area. Among them are Franco, Isolina, Apotecario, Sikwa and Neon Ice.

“For a long time, the capital of Costa Rica was a transit point to reach your destination. But recently a generation of local cooks has returned home. “This after having traveled and trained all over the world. And it has focused on Barrio Escalante, giving Calle 33 a new nickname: Paseo Gastronómico. “Many are bringing a sense of urgency to their country’s proud (but increasingly threatened) legacy of hyperlocality. “Franco restaurant has redirected some of the best coffee in Costa Rica -historically exported- to local hands. While Sikwa works closely with indigenous Bribri farmers to reproduce ancient indigenous recipes.

“For her part, Isolina has achieved a distinctive fusion of haute cuisine and home cooking in what used to be the home of the Escalante family, after which the area is named. “Seasonal ingredients are sourced from small producers, making for an irresistible menu: try the arracache fries, sweet potatoes in sea bass broth, and veal cooked with caramelized garlic and served with a hibiscus reduction. “On Wednesday nights go see an experimental film at the Spanish Cooperation Cultural Center…or listen to a DJ set in Sikwa.

“Then head to Apotecario for cocktails and snacks before a night out on the dance floor at the LGBTQ+ club Neon Ice. “Self-proclaimed jungle bartender Liz Furlong (known for her agave bar, CATA, in the surf town of Tamarindo) will be bringing her freshly picked ingredients to a new cocktail bar later this year. She will be called Curandero and she is a stone’s throw distance from Escalante”.

