More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Central American Indigenous Peoples Denounce Use of the State to Repress Their Struggles

    Indigenous peoples expressed their rejection of the use of the State to persecute and repress the struggles for the defense of water, land and seeds

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Participants in the VII National and IV Latin American Meeting of Indigenous Communicators warned about the advance of extractive projects that threaten the forms of organization of indigenous peoples, as well as the criminalization of those who defend these essential human rights.

    “By not giving in to threats, they are forced to leave their territories in search of protection and, in the worst case, killed to silence their struggles,” they said in a press release.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Complicity of the State Organs

    Likewise, they drew attention to “the complicity of the State Organs in the face of attacks directed by sectors of power made up of businessmen, security forces, organized crime and politicians to loot the territories and the coffers of the Government.”

    The signatories also condemned the intimidating actions to persecute and punish journalists who exercise their right to freedom of expression and expose current corruption and impunity.

    Finally, they asked the population to be part of the various forms of organization to demand respect and compliance with the fundamental rights contained in national and international laws.

    Narrative of the Original Peoples

    The “Narrative of the Original Peoples” meeting paid tribute to the 57th anniversary of the Guatemalan Federation of Radio Schools for its active work in disseminating the current struggle of a historically marginalized population with the highest rates of poverty.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleAlcohol Does Accelerate Aging, a Recent Study Indicates
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Alcohol Does Accelerate Aging, a Recent Study Indicates

    Through an observational analysis, the Oxford experts realized that there was a significant association between high alcohol intake
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER