Central American Indigenous Peoples Denounce Use of the State to Repress Their Struggles

Participants in the VII National and IV Latin American Meeting of Indigenous Communicators warned about the advance of extractive projects that threaten the forms of organization of indigenous peoples, as well as the criminalization of those who defend these essential human rights.

“By not giving in to threats, they are forced to leave their territories in search of protection and, in the worst case, killed to silence their struggles,” they said in a press release.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Complicity of the State Organs

Likewise, they drew attention to “the complicity of the State Organs in the face of attacks directed by sectors of power made up of businessmen, security forces, organized crime and politicians to loot the territories and the coffers of the Government.”

The signatories also condemned the intimidating actions to persecute and punish journalists who exercise their right to freedom of expression and expose current corruption and impunity.

Finally, they asked the population to be part of the various forms of organization to demand respect and compliance with the fundamental rights contained in national and international laws.

Narrative of the Original Peoples

The “Narrative of the Original Peoples” meeting paid tribute to the 57th anniversary of the Guatemalan Federation of Radio Schools for its active work in disseminating the current struggle of a historically marginalized population with the highest rates of poverty.