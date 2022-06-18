Costa Rica Establishes Alliance with Argentina to Promote the Attractions of Guanacaste

The Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT) forged an alliance with the Municipalities of Junín, Santa Rosa, and San Carlos -all in the province of Mendoza in Argentina- to promote this beach in the canton of Santa Cruz (Guanacaste) through participation in fairs and marketing, among other actions.

The agreement was signed thanks to a visit that the CCTT organized to Mendoza where, in addition to the representatives of that organization, the mayors were Jorge Arturo Alfaro (Santa Cruz); Carlos Armando Martinez (Nicoya); Giovanni Jiménez (Nandayure) and Miguel MC Lean Villalobos (Siquirres).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

According to article 2 of the agreement, this alliance will promote “trade and investments consisting of the exchange of missions and participation in fairs, as well as business forums to increase the flow of goods and services between the parties. The parties will establish a dissemination network for both destinations, exchanging information through tourist offices,” the document specifies.

Waterfall near Playa del Coco and Playa Tamarindo

The group of Costa Ricans that was in Argentina was completed by the President of the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants, Eliot Norman Campos; the member of the board of directors of the Association of Executive Volunteers in Tourism, Rodolfo Araya and Ingrid Alfaro, Director of Corporate Sales for Hilton San José La Sabana, Hilton Garden Inn San José La Sabana and Gran Hotel Costa Rica Curio Collection By Hilton and Miguel Arias , specialist in Trade Marketing, owner of the events, distribution and sales company ImportacionesDelfos.

As explained by the President of the CCTT, HernánImhoff, this effort is part of a broader strategy of market diversification, especially in areas such as South America where there are great cultural and social coincidences. “In this first approach we show all the diversity of the tourist offer that Tamarindo offers with world-class hotels such as Cala Luna, TamarindoDiriá and Wyndham Tamarindo. Similarly, a large number of attractions that are very appealing to Argentine tourists”, highlighted the President of the CCTT.

Great strengths

For its part, the province of Mendoza -it has an area of ​​149 thousand square kilometers with almost 2 million inhabitants- is known as the World Capital of Wine. In addition, it has beautiful landscapes to visit throughout the year and offers many activities related to adventure tourism such as trekking, rafting and skiing, and unique experiences such as visits to vineyards and wineries.

Mario Montivero, organizer of the tour to Mendoza and linked to the tourism sector in that area for 30 years, said that this province stands out for an offer of amenities that combine cultural aspects with other activities such as visits to the San Martín National Park or the Mendoza River. “For tourists from Costa Rica, this is a very desirable place because they can practice activities such as skiing in the snow or learn about the production of world-class wines”, said Montivero.

According to the official records of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, between 2019 and this year, 17,436 visitors from Argentina have arrived in the country by air. Between 2021 and 2022, when the Covid-19 Pandemic began to subside, the flow increased by 83.1%, which represents a very considerable increase.