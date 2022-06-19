More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Moves Towards Development Of Wellness Tourism Projects

    This sector is growing rapidly due to the awareness of physical and mental health care in nature

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A group of businessmen and tourism professionals from Costa Rica participated from May 26 to 30, 2022, in the Latin American Spa Congress in Mexico City, in a series of training sessions and talks on wellness tourism, with the aim of training more and maintaining a professional offer.

    Among the companies that have representatives are La Cusinga Lodge, Hotel Río Celeste Hideaway, Largarta Lodge, Místico Park, Parque Selvatura, Hotel Amor Arenal, Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín, Costa Rica Inspirations, EcoWellness & Travel, Hotel Planet Hollywood and Four Season Costa Rica and to the representation of the academy with the National Technical University.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Great benefits

    According to Laura Barrantes Requeno, delegate of Costa Rica for the Latin American Spa Association, tourism continues to be an important source of the exchange of experiences, generating benefits for both visitors and hosts, however, the impact on some destinations has been greater than in others, and to improve this situation initiatives have emerged in locations such as Costa Rica, with a more responsible tourism proposal, more consistent in having contact with culture and nature.

    Under this line of activities in nature, Costa Rica’s proposal is innovating towards a more comprehensive concept offering services with significant emphasis on the development of Wellness Tourism projects.

    “This type of tourism is presenting an accelerated growth, thanks to the awareness of health care, especially physical and mental in contact with nature, being Costa Rica an important reference in the tourist offer in nature, which has allowed in turn, a considerable growth in the Wellness segment”, explained Laura Barrantes

    Another initiative in which Costa Rica has a presentation is the world movement known as Global Wellness Day, to be held in June, according to Laura Barrantes, the activity allows various people and companies in the tourism sector to come together to promote the welfare in an integral way and with a seal of sustainability which our country leads internationally.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleBig Benefits of Probiotics: They Can Also Help Ease Depression
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Big Benefits of Probiotics: They Can Also Help Ease Depression

    The intestinal flora plays an important role in health, including mental health
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER