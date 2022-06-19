Activists Against Fatphobia Was Left Out of Miss Costa Rica 2022

Jessica Rodríguez, an activist against fatphobia, announced on her social networks that she was out of the top 10 of Miss Costa Rica. “Friends I want to tell you that I was left out of Miss Costa Rica 2022, but nothing happens, we already won! The message got out and that was the goal. For more inclusivity and body representation,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

The organization of Miss Costa Rica announced this Friday the finalists. The organization´s website indicates that the applicants “received the news and signed the contract to be part of the 10 finalists of the contest.”

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

She wanted to send a message

Rodríguez arrived this past Monday at the facilities of channel 7, in Sabana Oeste, to look for one of the 10 places that the organization of the contest would announce for the grand final, which will take place in September.

The resident of Freses de Curridabat assured in her presentation that she considers herself a “body liberation activist.” Gabriela Alfaro, director of the Miss Costa Rica organization, asked her about her “inspiration” to sign up for the casting.

Rodríguez replied that she considers it a challenge “not only to represent what I consider beautiful for me but also to represent the many women who follow me and who see me as an example. So that they see that I am beyond a body and that I can represent it in a beautiful, special way and with great enjoyment and with great affection”. She added having a “non-hegemonic body, being hegemony the body accepted by society”.