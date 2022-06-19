50 Tico Deputies Sign Project to Declare National Hero Former President Luis Alberto Monge

Deputies from the 6 fractions with representation in the Tico Congress gave their signatures to promote the declaration of former President Luis Alberto Monge as Benemérito de la Patria (National Hero). The project was presented this week with the signature of 50 of the 57 deputies and will now begin its process to become official.

The liberationist deputy, Dinorah Barquero, was in charge of presenting the initiative at the plenary this past week. She stressed that it is a thank you for the work of the former president. Barquero described Monge as “a man who built for a youth, for a business and a wage earner with his vision of a better Costa Rica.”

The mark of Luis Alberto Monge

Luis Alberto Monge was born in Palmares in 1925 and from a young age was linked to politics. At the age of 23, he was elected among the drafters of the current Political Constitution of Costa Rica. Later he was part of the National Liberation Foundation and under that banner, he was twice a deputy, President of the Legislative Assembly, and President of the Republic between 1982 and 1986.

Plans such as the Perpetual Neutrality of the country or the Bonus Law are remembered from his period of Government. He was also close to trade unionism. At the national level, he led Rerum Novarum and later as Regional Secretary for Latin American affairs of the ILO.

Luis Alberto Monge Álvarez passed away on November 29, 2016 at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.