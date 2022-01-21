Did You Know That in Palo Verde National Park There Are Around 280 Species of Birds?

Between the Bebedero River and the Tempisque River; Approximately 30 kilometers west from the town of Cañas is the Palo Verde National Park, which belongs to the Arenal Tempisque Conservation Area (ACAT). This protected area preserves a set of diverse floodplain habitats, delimited by rivers and a row of calcareous hills.

Among these there are lagoons and brackish and freshwater swamps, grasslands, mangroves, grasslands, scrubby plain forests, mixed forests, riparian, wooded savannahs, flooded and evergreen forests.

In addition, it has the highest concentration of waterfowl and wading birds, both native and migratory. It is said that this area is one of the best for bird watching in Central America. In this park it is possible to find around 280 migratory and resident birds, but also a large amount of wild flora and fauna.

Below we show you some of the most outstanding species in this area:

Jabiru

It is one of the largest waterfowl in the world, having a height of 120-140 cm and a wingspan (wings spread) of 3 meters. Considered a threatened species and in Costa Rica it is classified as in danger of extinction. In Costa Rica it is restricted to the Guatuzos plain and the Tempisque river basin and feeds on eels, cichlids, guppies, guarasapos, among others.

Slender-necked Heron

This heron inhabits lowlands, usually easy to find in open wetlands and mangroves. In the Park it is possible to find it in different sectors.

Guatusa or Cherenga

It is a diurnal rodent, measuring between 42 and 62 cm and weighing between 2 and 3 kg. Feeding mainly on fruits. Burying seeds in its territory and in times of food scarcity they depend on those buried seeds. Many of these seeds are forgotten, which helps in the proliferation of various types of trees and shrubs. Considered as excellent seed dispersers. Its main predators are felines, tolomucos, boas, coyotes and coatis when the young are newborn.

Biological monitoring actions

In addition, as part of the biological monitoring actions within the Palo Verde National Park, it is based on the placement of trap cameras for the analysis and counting of different species such as herds of peccaries. These animals are characterized by feeding on insects, small vertebrates, plant material, seeds and fruits. The body structure of this species is similar to that of a pig but much more muscular and robust. It has a uniform dorsal grayish-black coloration with a faint but distinctive pale yellow band from the upper part of the shoulder to the lower part of the cheeks.

Some of the most abundant mammals are howler monkeys, white-faced monkeys, coatis, deer, red squirrels, porcupines and coyotes. Crocodiles up to five meters long have been observed in the Tempisque.

If you want to visit the Park you should know this information:

Palo Verde National Park is open daily from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In addition to knowing the fauna and diverse biodiversity of its forests and wetlands, you can visit the trails available in the area.

Payment is made only at the entrance booth and only by card.

The rate for adults is 1,130 colones, and foreigners $13.65.

The rate for children is 565 colones and foreigners $5.65.

If you want more information you can contact the number 2680-6596.