Costa Rica Consolidates as a Destination for LGBTI+ Travelers

The security that Costa Rica offers to LGBTI+ tourists, as well as the advances in human rights compared to other Central American countries, make the country a destination that is increasingly appreciated by travelers from the community.

This is the perspective of Randle Roper, CEO and co-founder of Vacaya, the first large-scale adult travel company, which recently brought 300 tourists to Guanacaste.

The company has Costa Rica as one of the recommended destinations for its diverse group of clients, who enjoy the nightlife of San José, but mainly the activities that take place in nature.

“From forests to volcanoes, Costa Rica’s abundant beauty offers unparalleled delights. Canopying in the forest, rafting, hiking hidden waterfalls, watching the monkeys swinging in the trees, there are few places on earth that offer as many incredible encounters as Costa Rica does,” said Roper.

But beyond the natural beauties, it highlights the importance of feeling safe

As a community, we have made incredible progress, but it is always important to value the safety and security of the places we visit. Traveling with a validated company, gives members of the community an automatic feeling of security, because they know that they have thoroughly researched each destination.

The company is committed to creating experiences through closeness or “micromoments” in each community and its people, creating connections and helping to change the world.

Champions of change and light

“As LGBTI+ travelers, they share stories around the world, become champions of change and light. Over time, opinions and attitudes about the community begin to change and humanity evolves.”It also highlighted community-led and community-supported events such as Pride Month celebrations, including the Diversity March on June 26th.

“Our guests don’t just go for a unique event, but for everything the country has to offer, unique experiences that cannot be found elsewhere. Events like Pride or any other that brings the community together are powerful motivators”, he pointed out.