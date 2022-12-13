Costa Rica Celebrated for the First Time, and Officially, Thanksgiving Day

For the first time, and officially, Costa Rica celebrated Thanksgiving Day last Thursday, November 24th. This was after the publication of the respective Law that endorses the commemoration of this date. The now Law of the Republic was approved in March 2022 during the 2018-2022 constitutional legislature, but it was up to scope 240 to La Gaceta 214 of the previous November 9th when the text was published as Law 10179.

From now on, the last Thursday of November of each year will be dedicated to this commemoration. “It will have the objective of strengthening family values, peaceful coexistence and the attraction of tourists who seek to commemorate that date outside their country”, says the legislation.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Former congressman Jonathan Prendas -who promoted this initiative- recognized that, among its objectives, it is the incentive to attract tourists. Likewise, he pointed to the economic reactivation that this date would generate due to family dinners or, well, some others would choose to book dinner at a restaurant. “At a specific time to thank God, not just the obtained things, but also what we are going through right now and what we are going to have and unite the family around a table, no matter what is on the table”, added the former congressman.

Origin of this celebration Thanksgiving Day was officially proclaimed in the United States by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, to be celebrated on the last Thursday of November. It should be noted that this day is not a holiday in Costa Rica. The next holiday in our country, in relation to this celebration of American origin, is commemorated every December 1st, which happens to be the Day of the Abolition of the Army in Costa Rica.