Costa Rica and its Tourism Model Set a Precedent at the World Congress on Social Sustainability

Costa Rica is recognized worldwide for its tourism development model based on sustainability, innovation and inclusiveness, which is why, since yesterday, it actively participates in the World Congress of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) 2022, in Azores, Portugal, the work route of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT).

This year the motto of this event was: “Social sustainability: A fundamental axis for the future of tourism” and the country was represented by Alberto López, general manager of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), who was one of the international speakers who presented the topic: “Influence of local tourism on people and repercussions for residents and travellers”.

Proximity tourism

“Proximity tourism had a high impact during the months in which the country was closed to international tourism. We believe that a country like ours that depends so much on the tourism sector must understand how important local tourism is, how much the tourism product and its quality must meet the expectations that national tourists have,” said López during his exhibition in Portugal.

López added that the healthy coexistence of international and local tourism in tourism development centers is key to the total satisfaction of both, and that is a responsibility that we must jointly assume between the public and private sectors.

A valuable society

Likewise, Costa Rica was positioned in this congress as a valuable society, with a shared vision of the future that promotes actions in the areas: environmental, social and economic; In this way, actions that differentiate tourism with sustainable practices are achieved, rescuing social tourism efforts through projects established between the client and the entrepreneur with the destinations.

Proximity or internal tourism must be supportive, inclusive and respectful of travelers, residents and those who work in all productive areas of the country, this is how we are working in Costa Rica.

During the congress, the countries that belong to ISTO from Africa, Europe and America, including Costa Rica, based on the Montreal Declaration “For tourism with a humanitarian and social vision”, signed an agreement where they committed to document and provide all information related to social tourism in the country in order to develop programs and actions that contribute to social, fair and sustainable tourism.

Costa Rican social tourism program

With the Costa Rican program of social tourism with integrity, as one of the main objectives of the country, the ICT presented in Portugal its advances where it is sought that all people regardless of their social status, nationality or age can enjoy the sustainable tourist destinations that Costa Rica offers both national and international tourism.

For three years the ICT, through its Department of Certifications and Social Responsibility, has worked on the Social Tourism Program, to which currently 36 companies are attached, which have contributed to the fact that many more citizens can live the experience of doing tourism , through inclusive actions with scholarship holders, older adults, or children, youth, pensioners, indigenous populations, with disabilities, among others.